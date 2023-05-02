NFL fifth-year option tracker: Full list of every team’s decision about first-round picks from 2020 NFL Draft





The 2020 NFL Draft has been regarded as a pivotal draft with some of the sport’s maximum notable avid gamers popping out that 12 months. Players who had been decided on within the first spherical are actually achieving a pivotal milestone of their younger careers. NFL groups have till Tuesday, May 2, to workout the fifth-year option at the rookie contracts of their first-round picks from the 2020 NFL Draft. This maneuver will be sure that the participant could be beneath staff keep an eye on during the 2024 season.

The first participant on this magnificence to have his fifth-year option deployed was once Tua Tagovailoa, with the Dolphins locking him in. Several different avid gamers are anticipated to observe. A complete of 28 first-rounders from that 2020 magnificence are eligible for the fifth-year option, and under is a tracker of those that had their choices picked up and people who didn’t.

The Dolphins picked up Tagovailoa’s option, holding the quarterback in-house via 2024. The former fifth-overall select is coming off a breakout season in 2022 the place he led the NFL in yards consistent with try (8.9) and passer ranking (105.5). However, Tagovailoa’s season was once restricted to simply 13 video games because of concussions. As for a possible long-term extension past the fifth-year option, GM Chris Grier highlighted Tagovailoa’s well being as an element.

The Cowboys picked up CeeDee Lamb’s option, because the huge receiver is coming off one of probably the most prolific seasons in Cowboys historical past in 2022. His 107 catches had been the third-most via a Cowboy in one season, and his 1,359 receiving yards had been the fifth-most. Dallas perspectives him as a participant “we’d love to have around here for another five, six years.”

One of the best younger receivers in NFL historical past, Justin Jefferson, had his option picked up via the Minnesota Vikings with none hesitation. Jefferson is coming off a season wherein he led the NFL in each receptions and receiving yards, and he was once named each a First Team All-Pro and Offensive Player of the Year.

If there have been any participant whose option was once much more of a ensure than Jefferson’s to be picked up, it was once Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals. He’s already emerged as an inner-circle MVP candidate and took the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl in simply his moment NFL season. Burrow is much more likely than to not get an important contract extension somewhat quickly, however choosing up the option is step one in starting the extension procedure.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers picked up offensive take on Tristan Wirfs’ option, given the previous No. 13 total select has been stellar alongside Tampa Bay’s offensive line. In 3 seasons at proper take on, he has allowed simply 5 sacks on 3,186 offensive snaps, and there’s the likelihood of him making the transfer over to left take on.

Washington determined now not to select up the option of Chase Young. Young was once regarded as the “best prospect” within the magnificence because of his outrageously productive collegiate profession at Ohio State. After a powerful rookie 12 months, he has struggled with accidents, and in 2022, he seemed in simply 12 video games, totaling 1.5 sacks and 5 quarterback hits. Due to his having made the Pro Bowl, his fifth-year option would had been absolutely assured at $17.5 million, which Washington it seems that felt was once too wealthy.

The Chargers picked up Justin Herbert’s option, which was once a no brainer decision, for the reason that he has temporarily solidified himself as a franchise quarterback for L.A. Herbert is eligible to ink an extension this offseason.

San Francisco picked up Brandon Aiyuk’s option to stay the huge receiver beneath staff keep an eye on during the 2024 season. However, it’s going to be fascinating to peer if he stays with the 49ers, as GM John Lynch was once candid about the likelihood of transferring on from him because of committments somewhere else at the roster.

Atlanta picked up A.J. Terrell’s option, making sure that one of its key avid gamers within the secondary might be beneath staff keep an eye on during the 2024 season. The Clemson product has confirmed to be one of the easier younger corners within the NFL, incomes a second-team All-Pro nod again in 2021.

The Chargers determined now not to select up Kenneth Murray’s option because of his underwhelming efficiency up to now.

San Francisco showed that the membership may not be choosing up the fifth-year option on Javon Kinlaw’s rookie contract.

Cleveland elected to select up Jedrick Wills’ option, making sure that they’re going to have their beginning left take on beneath staff keep an eye on during the 2024 season.

Finally, Carolina picked up Derrick Brown’s option, and the defensive lineman is now set to make $11.6 million.



