Ex-high school ‘star football player’ falsely accused of 3 Kendall murders, attorney says

MIAMI – In courtroom on Wednesday, protection attorney Richard Docobo argued that his consumer, Melchelzadek Jacory Matthews, who’s a 21-year-old former large receiver for the Miami and South Dade prime faculties’ football groups with a school scholarship and no prior prison file, used to be falsely accused of 3 murders and 4 tried murders in Miami-Dade County.

Matthews had made his first courtroom look prior to Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer on Wednesday morning. The arrest of Matthews, who used to be arrested in Fort Myers, used to be attached to the murders of Jahem Ziegler, 18; Tyleisha Taylor, 20; and William Everett Jr., 22. Detectives accused him of being concerned within the more than one shootings in Kendall on June 6, 2021.

Despite the accusations, Docobo maintained that Matthews used to be “wrong place, wrong time” and can have simplest been the driving force, as detectives claimed “the vehicle used in the incident was his mother’s”.

Melchelzadek Jacory Matthews makes his first courtroom look on Wednesday morning in Miami-Dade County.

After the Hookah Inn capturing, detectives known 3 suspects within the Florida Turnpike capturing that adopted. Matthews and the opposite accused, Keyshad Richardson, 19; Quantayvius McCutchen, 19; and Yahtayvius McCutchen, 17, have been accused of leaving the Hookah Inn in a Chevrolet Malibu, following a Nissan Altima and the usage of a handgun and a rifle to injure a motive force within the leg, whilst at the Turnpike’s southbound lanes.