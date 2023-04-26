O’Sullivan admits he is running out of time to land record eighth Crucible crown after Brecel defeat

Ronnie O’Sullivan admits he is running out of time to land a record eighth Crucible crown following his jaw-dropping defeat to Luca Brecel.

The 47-year-old was once left surprised in his seat on Wednesday as 9th seed Brecel reeled off seven immediately frames to declare an implausible 13-10 comeback win within the World Championship quarter-finals.

Afterwards, a gracious O’Sullivan was once complete of reward for the booze-loving Belgian and fellow maverick, who he now hopes is going on to raise the trophy for the primary time.

But the Rocket was once additionally left questioning whether or not he will ever organize to surpass Stephen Hendry and declare the outright record for many global titles, having drawn degree with the mythical Scot on seven closing 12 months.

Asked if he idea he would win No 8 at some point, O’Sullivan responded: ‘I don’t know. I’m no longer as stricken about it as everybody else is.

Ronnie O'Sullivan's hopes of eighth World Championship identify got here to an finish on Wednesday

‘I will probably come here for the next three or four years, probably play well in one of those occasions and that will be my chance.

‘But I am not driven by it. I have to keep answering those questions because I know everybody wants to talk about it, but I have a good perspective on my life.

‘My family comes first. I am not just a pure snooker player any more. I have to do what’s proper for my circle of relatives.

‘If that means I am not as focused as what most people think you should be, so be it. But I have still managed to win seven world titles.

‘There are some deals that I hope to sign and they will set me up for playing properly next year. But if they don’t occur, then I will be able to most definitely play an much more lowered agenda. It’s a numbers recreation for me.’

O’Sullivan was once the overpowering favorite to achieve the semi-finals after main Brecel 10-6 in a single day. But the Belgian Bullet got here out firing in his trademark attacking taste, capitalising on each mistake via the sector No1 and compiling breaks of 112, 64, 72, 61, 78 and 63.

It was once the primary time O’Sullivan had failed to win a body in a Crucible consultation since his 17-11 loss to Graeme Dott within the 2006 semi-final.

And he conceded: ‘If it was a boxing match they would have stopped it very early on.

The seven-time world champion had led 6-2 and 10-6 in the quarter-final tie at the Crucible

‘He just blitzed me today. That’s what you do to any individual that misses a couple of balls – simply ruin them in every single place the gaff. There is no kindness on this recreation.

‘It’s arduous to win this event if I don’t drift. There is best such a lot striking on you’ll be able to do on the Crucible. It catches up on you. Eventually any individual performs neatly towards you and places you away.

‘In some ways it’s a blessing that I didn’t have to elevate on taking part in as it was once arduous paintings, I wasn’t actually firing.

‘But I can go back out running again now. Thank God. I have had 10 days off. I had to have my waistcoat made a bit bigger. I have to get this little bit of lump off.’

Brecel had by no means gained a fit on the Crucible in 5 earlier visits, having transform the youngest ever participant to make his debut right here elderly 17 in 2012.

But O’Sullivan added: ‘He is probably the most talented snooker player I have ever seen. I would love to go and see him win it just for snooker because that is how the game should be played.’

This consequence was once much more abnormal bearing in mind Brecel installed simply quarter-hour apply earlier than the event – and was once as ‘drunk as hell’ closing weekend following his second-round win over three-time champion Mark Williams.

‘I am not surprised to play like that but it is amazing to beat someone like Ronnie from so far behind,’ admitted Brecel.

‘Before the tournament I was just out partying, staying up late to 6am and 7am, playing Fifa with my friends, having drinks, not practising.

‘Even after I beat Mark Williams, I went home to Belgium. I got home at 7am by car. That same day we went out to 6am.

‘I wasn’t ill however I used to be long past. Drunk as hell. The subsequent day I had to come again right here. I drove up once more.

Luca Brecel reeled off seven fames at the trot within the last consultation to whole a 13-10 victory

‘No one is like me. I am a bit crazy. It’s utterly other preparation – nevertheless it is running.’

In the opposite part of the draw, Mark Allen secured his first semi-final look since 2009 with a 13-10 victory over Jak Jones.

The Northern Irish 3rd seed stated: ‘It wasn’t pretty at times but who cares? I got the 13 frames and that was the target at the start. It was a complete slog and it was just a matter of digging deep.

‘I have won that with my B and C games. It was a three or four out of 10 performance but mentally it was a 12 out of 10.’