Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas awards $1K scholarships to area graduates – Port Arthur News

Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas is overjoyed to announce the 2023 Larry Beaulieu Scholarship Recipients who’ve gained $1K scholarships.

The Larry Beaulieu Scholarship was once created to facilitate and inspire the schooling and building of the kids of area regulation enforcement officials and to acknowledge the visionary management of the group’s founding chairman, Larry Beaulieu.

The listing of this 12 months’s recipients is given underneath:

Kailey Carraway, Nederland High School, daughter of Jeremy Carraway with Texas Department of Public Safety.

Brynn Courts , Vidor High School, daughter of Jeff Courts with Vidor Police Department.

Jordan Fowler, Lumberton High School, son of Derrick Fowler with Beaumont Police Department.

Madison Kokenes, Lumberton High School, daughter of Brian Kokenes with Beaumont Police Department.

Jesson Moses, Woodville High School, son of Shane Moses with Texas Department of Public Safety.

Landon Proenza, PNG High School, son of Justin Proenza with Beaumont Police Department.

Kenzie Schroeder, West Hardin High School, daughter of Chief Aaron Burleson with Sour Lake Police Department.

Kinley Thompson , Warren High School, daughter of Nicholas Thompson with Beaumont Police Department.