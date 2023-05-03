East Palestine, Ohio resident gives update three months after train derailment





An East Palestine, Ohio resident, Misti Allison, just lately equipped an update at the state of her neighborhood, three months following the Norfolk Southern train derailment that brought about the discharge of hazardous fabrics within the space. Allison sat down for an interview with CBS News correspondents Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to speak about how citizens are dealing with the aftermath of the crisis.

The interview, which used to be featured on CBS News, highlighted the have an effect on of the train derailment on the area people. Allison shared her reviews and observations at the demanding situations that citizens confronted within the rapid aftermath of the incident, and the way they’re proceeding to conform and recuperate three months later.

