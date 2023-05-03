The Psychology of Winning Book Review (2023 Update)

There may well be associate hyperlinks in this web page, which means that we get a small fee of anything else you purchase. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Please do your personal analysis sooner than making any on-line acquire.

Dennis Waitley is a person who understands the idea that of “winning” and what it takes to push prime efficiency to the following stage.

He has coached Super Bowl and Olympics athletes, clinical researchers, most sensible executives or even returning POWs to assist them know how they may be able to reach to the utmost of their god given possible.

His motivational guide, The Psychology of Winning is a vintage. It used to be written in 1984. The similar 12 months that noticed the primary Apple Macintosh; the virgin flight of the Space Shuttle, and the utterly superior Wendy’s Where’s the Beef advertisements.

However, don’t let the 12 months The Psychology of Winning used to be revealed idiot you. The information on this guide is solely as sharp, leading edge and efficient lately because it used to be over 30 years in the past, when the Rubik’s Cube and the Sony Walkman have been the entire rage.

“Winning” – Isn’t that Charlie Sheen’s factor?

I will be able to admit. I used to be in fact somewhat grew to become off through the identify, The Psychology of Winning once I first noticed it. My preliminary response used to be of Charlie Sheen and his incoherent, “Winning” rants.

Even with out the enter of excellent previous Charlie and his “Tigers Blood”. The time period “winning” used on this manner turns out slightly too boastful. The type of factor two overly privileged guys would possibly say whilst sharing a fist-bump bromance.

In truth, even in 1984 this word appeared slightly to smarmy, and the creator himself feedback in this truth on this quote:

The time period ‘Winning’ might sound phony to you. Too materialistic. Too complete of A’s, or success, or odds, or muscle-bound athletes. True profitable, alternatively, is not any multiple’s personal private pursuit of person excellence. You don’t need to knock people down or achieve on the expense of others. ‘Winning’ is taking the ability and possible you have been born with, and feature since advanced, and the usage of it totally towards a purpose or function that makes you satisfied. Dennis Waitley, The Psychology of Winning

Winners and Losers aren’t in Competition

As you’ll be able to obviously see from the quote above “winners” and “losers” aren’t about festival. There isn’t a line keeping apart the 1% as “winners” from the remaining of us.

Winning isn’t about materialism, or just about game. It is set discovering your luck in lifestyles, whtever that can be. It is also about finindg happiness. I is also about attaining a relaxed thoughts. It is set being a luck within the lifestyles you want and dealing to reach all of your objectives.

One of the issues that made me more than pleased when studying this guide is the emphasis that Waitley places on behavior.

One transparent difference Waitley makes between lifestyles’s winners and losers is that winners construct excellent behavior that assist them prevail whilst losers retain all their dangerous behavior and are content material to are living a lifestyles with concern and remorseful about.

That is strictly how I think, and why I’ve been running at the DevelopGoodHabits web site and my addiction books for such a lot of years.

Winning, in line with Waitley isn’t about that fist-bumping bromance I mentioned previous. It isn’t about demolishing your festival. It is just about creating a good, enlargement mindset and construction the ones wining behavior.

For maximum of the guide Waitley talks concerning the ten qualities that make the “Winner” one thing particular.

Let’s check out those 10 winner qualities one after the other…

10 Qualities of Winners

1. Self-Projection

Self projection is just the act of having an excessively transparent and distinct image of what you wish to have to reach.

It is set understanding your finish purpose, however it’s greater than that. Rather than simply having an finish purpose make a film on your head that presentations you attaining that purpose.

For instance, in case your purpose on your arduous paintings is to spend time along with your circle of relatives. Visualize the holiday you might be running towards. Having concrete objectives like this will give you one thing to paintings for that’s extra thrilling than just finishing the once a year TPS file.

Self projection can come with mantra’s and affirmations to assist kep the theory of your long term luck firmly in thoughts.

2. Make Clearly Defined Goals

Self projection is superb. But on its own, you might be simply having a pipe dream. To reach anything else of substance you’ll need objectives which might be obviously outlined. I favor SMART Goals and feature even written a brief guide protecting this matter.

SMART purpose environment creates objectives that hit the entire necessary metrics.

A SMART purpose is:​

Specific – goal a particular house for growth

– goal a particular house for growth Measurable – the purpose can also be quanitified, or measured by hook or by crook. If a purpose isn’t mearuable, you wish to have to wreck it down additional till it may be measured

– the purpose can also be quanitified, or measured by hook or by crook. If a purpose isn’t mearuable, you wish to have to wreck it down additional till it may be measured Assignable – specifies who will do the duty

– specifies who will do the duty Realistic – guarantees the objectives are achievable inside of the time frame and all different parameters of the purpose

– guarantees the objectives are achievable inside of the time frame and all different parameters of the purpose Time-bound – guarantees there’s a explicit time of of completion. In the case of lengthy objectives, those is also milestones tied to of completion dates

3. Focus at the Positive Side of All Actions

People who fail are at all times nervous. What if I leave out this shot? What if the boss doesn’t like my venture? What if I fail to achieve my objectives?

This fear and concern does not anything excellent for you, All it does is build up your rigidity and make it much more likely that you just leave out the shot, reduce to rubble your venture or fail to achieve your objectives.

It is much better to stick constructive and certain concerning the results. See your self making that shot as your take it. Know that you’re doing the most efficient you’ll be able to at the venture, and the boss will adore it. See your self achieving your objectives, plan to steer clear of stumbling blocks and visualize your luck.

4. Use Your Power of Self Determination

You want to really feel invested within the belongings you do. It isn’t about doing that venture at paintings, since the “boss needs it”. Own the venture. Make it your personal.

When you set your “stamp” on issues and take possession of them, you take issues out of the arms of destiny and placing them into your personal arms. Success or failure is all on you. Not at the will or whim of others.

“Let’s see what happens” is the anti-thesis of this ultimate. The self decided individual will make it occur. They could have contingency plans and paintings to be sure that not anything blindsides them and assists in keeping them from their objectives. The losers simply scrape through with the minimal and “let things happen”.

5. Self-Awareness

No one is best. We all have our flaws and foibles. Being a winner isn’t about being best and at all times succeeding regardless of the percentages.

It is set understanding your weaknesses and making plans for them. To be a winner it’s possible you’ll want to outsource or delegate duties which might be tricky for you. Focusing to your core genius. You might want to delegate so much of overtime for duties that others can do temporarily. It is all about this working out of your self.

Being self-aware may be about empathy. If you know how the ones round you’re feeling, and will really feel their eventualities and ache, it will give you a huge base of working out.

This working out may also result in being extra adaptable and in a position for trade. When you build up your adaptability, the extraordinary issues that at all times “pop up” that would possibly purpose the objectives of others to fail won’t ever derail you from luck.

Being adaptable way you’ll roll with the punches and easily recalibrate your plans to incorporate the brand new modified scenario.

6. Self-Esteem/Self-Image

This is the place the smarmy guys doing bromance fist-bumps does come into play. It is necessary to have a prime vainness and self esteem to be a winner.

Okay, self belief does no longer actually want to have that sort of ego. I used to be attempting for somewhat of name again humor there.

Seriously despite the fact that, I believe myself to be assured with a good self-worth, but I additionally believe myself to be an introvert. You don’t want to be the lifestyles of the celebration, backslapping, extrovert to tick off the self-worth field. You merely need to place confidence in your self.

7. Self-Discipline

No one likes to listen to that luck goes to take so much of paintings. Many other folks need simple solutions and “hacks” in this day and age. They need the shortcuts that may get them across the arduous messy, “work” phase of the equation.

Sorry to mention, there aren’t any luck hacks. To reach your objectives it is very important construct the arduous behavior. You will want the self-control to stay them going… and the self-control to start out them as soon as once more if you happen to occur to fail the primary time

8. Self-Talk

One distinction between Waitley’s winners and losers is self-talk. The winners could have self speak that is helping them support their self-image and self-disciple. The losers are those who too pay attention too incessantly to damaging self talks.

I feel of those because the little “angel” and “devil” sitting on any person’s shoulders like it’s possible you’ll see in vintage cartoons.

The satan says such things as:

“Blow off work”

“Eat that cookie”

“You’re fat”

“You’re stupid”

“You will never amount to anything”

The angel says such things as:

“Let’s work a little late tonight to get the project done”

“Skip the cookie. Let’s have a banana”

“You like fine”

“You are smart and successful”

“You will succeed”

We all have slightly bit of each; the identity and the super-ego of or minds. (or the angel and the satan if you happen to favor).

Sometimes the satan will win. The necessary phase is protecting the ones wins to a minimal and having the resilience to dance again and get started over whilst you do fail.

9. Complete Person

Hopefully you spot through now that Waitley’s, “winner” isn’t outlined through the fellow who drives the largest automotive or who has the largest checking account. The winner is set a lot more than that.

While paintings, pressure and developing a phenomenal long term out of your arduous paintings and toil is a huge phase of the equation, it is just phase of it. A winner must be phase of the group.

They must be religious and imagine in one thing more than themselves, regardless of what form that trust takes. They must take equivalent effort to taking part in time with their circle of relatives as they do diving into initiatives at paintings.

Everything issues. Putting the entirety in combination would possibly not make you the richest individual you realize in financial wealth. Mr. Scrooge used to be rich till he had some dangerous figgy-pudding and grew to become his lifestyles round.

Material wealth way little in comparison to the wealth of a loving circle of relatives and admiring buddies, neighbors and associates

Another phase of being a whole individual is operating with others.

According to Waitley, winners do trade with others, seeking to cause them to into winners too. They try for mutual luck, no longer domination. They wish to paintings with other folks to score that mutual luck somewhat than preventing over small main points to make sure they completely were given the most efficient of any scenario.

While Waitley’s, “losers” are nervous that they’re being exploited or spending effort and time seeking to exploit others. While Waitley’s “winners” strongly imagine within the maxim, a emerging tide lifts all boats.

10. Live within the Present

Waitley’s definition of winners presentations that they perceive the price of time.

They won’t fear concerning the previous. That is useless and long past. The best factor the previous is excellent for is to be told from errors, and the fond reminiscences of the ones we like.

They won’t fear concerning the long term, as soon as they’ve set practical and achievable objectives. The excellent long term is what all winners hope to reach, however an excessive amount of time spent having a pipe dream of long term luck can stay you from taking the motion you wish to have to take TODAY to reach that luck.

Winners, due to this fact, want to take motion in an instant. They want to discover ways to maximize their productiveness whilst nonetheless taking time to spend with their buddies, circle of relatives, and family members.

They experience their time NOW. They savor lifestyles and all it has to supply.

Final Thoughts on The Psychology of Winning

The Psychology of Winning has so much of “self” in it. Self-discipline, self-talk, self-image, self projection, Self-esteem, self-determination, self-awareness.

It places the onus of the luck or failure of your objectives by yourself shoulders. I really like this so much.

It will give you some equipment and concepts on tips on how to get it performed. In this guide assessment of The Psychology of Winning, I gave you and concept of the 10 details he makes use of to again up his “winning” ultimate, together with my private level of view of many of those, jumbled in with what he discusses within the guide.

However, the guide is way more intensive, and offers many glorious examples from global categories athletes, POW survivors and every type of extremely a hit other folks.

The guide does have a couple of moments the place it kind of feels slightly bit dated. The word “winning” itself being tainted through the use through Charlie Sheen, as discussed previous.

But at the entire that is slightly noticeable. 95% of the information may have been written through a number one psychologist at Stanford lately, simply as simply as the arena famend skilled from 1984.

