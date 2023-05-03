Big 12 plans select football and basketball games in Mexico

In the Locked on Big 12 podcast, host Josh Neighbors expresses some skepticism in opposition to the plan, but additionally commends the trouble to assume forward and now not look forward to others to set developments. He notes that being open to new concepts is a very powerful for a convention this is preventing to stay related whilst competing in opposition to the likes of the SEC and Big Ten.

- Advertisement -

Since Yormark took over because the Big 12 commissioner, he has labored to extend the convention’s worth through securing new TV offers with ESPN and Fox regardless of the departure of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC. Yormark has additionally expressed a need to make bigger the convention out west and construct a basketball powerhouse, which has integrated taking a look at including Gonzaga or poaching systems from the Pac-12. Playing games in Mexico may well be any other large step in attaining those targets and strengthening the Big 12’s logo.

For extra school sports activities news and research, take a look at the Locked On podcast to your favourite groups.