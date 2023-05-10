E. Jean Carroll talks court victory against Trump: ‘I feel fantastic’

Longtime recommendation columnist E. Jean Carroll mentioned she feels “fantastic” sooner or later after a jury discovered former President Donald Trump accountable for battery and defamation in her lawsuit against him.

“Yesterday was probably the happiest day of my life,” Carroll informed ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos in an interview Wednesday on “Good Morning America.”

In a lawsuit filed closing November, Carroll alleged that Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in Manhattan within the mid-Nineteen Nineties after which defamed her when he mocked and disregarded her declare in 2022. Trump has denied all fees.

A jury in a New York City federal court on Tuesday dominated that Trump didn’t rape Carroll however did sexually abuse and defame her. The jury awarded Carroll $5 million in damages.

Carroll, a former Elle mag columnist and “Saturday Night Live” creator, informed ABC News that she did not document the incident to police many years in the past as a result of she used to be “too ashamed” and “blamed herself.”

Joe Tacopina, attorney of former President Donald Trump, makes remaining arguments all over a civil trial the place former Elle mag recommendation columnist E. Jean Carroll accuses Trump of raping her in a division retailer dressing room within the mid-Nineteen Nineties, and of defamation, in New York, May 8, 2023 on this court docket comic strip. Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

In a 2022 social media post, Trump known as Carroll’s allegations “a Hoax and a lie” and mentioned, “This woman is not my type!”

“I only decided to come forward and tell what happened — I thought that was enough,” Carroll informed ABC News. “And then he said terrible things about me.”

Carroll recalled feeling “shaken” all over the trial, particularly all over her 3 days of testimony. Trump selected to not take the stand.

“I was always shaken,” she added. “But I felt strong because I knew I was telling the truth and I just stuck to it.”

E. Jean Carroll, proper and her lawyer Roberta Kaplan seem on “Good Morning America,” May 10, 2023. ABC News

Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, informed ABC News that Trump has “absolutely zero” grounds for an attraction.

“He has no appeal,” Kaplan mentioned, noting that the pass judgement on gave Trump “multiple chances to come to that courtroom and testify.”

“Donald Trump, like all of us, is not above the law,” she added.

Carroll recalled maintaining Kaplan’s “ice cold” hand with anticipation when the jury learn the decision on Tuesday.

“It was this 5-foot-3, wily, female attorney and this elderly, 79-year-old advice columnist who are finally holding Donald Trump liable,” she informed ABC News. “It was such a wonderful, overwhelming moment.”

ABC News’ Aaron Katersky contributed to this document.