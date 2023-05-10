Prosecutors say ex-Bills punter Matt Araiza was not present during alleged gang rape, per report

In December, it was reported that Matt Araiza, a former San Diego State punter and Buffalo Bills draft select, would not be charged with a criminal offense regardless of a civil lawsuit filed in California accusing him of collaborating within the gang rape of a 17-year-old. Recently, Yahoo Sports acquired a transcript of a gathering between a deputy district legal professional, the alleged sufferer, and her lawyers, the place it was published that Araiza left the house an hour prior to the alleged gang rape happened.

The District Attorney’s place of job mentioned in December that they’d made up our minds not to document any fees in opposition to Araiza or his two former San Diego State teammates, Zavier Leonard and Nowlin “Pa’a” Ewaliko, who had been additionally named within the lawsuit. The DA’s place of job defined that “prosecutors can only file charges when they ethically believe they can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.” Araiza’s attorney, Kerry Armstrong, denied all allegations and mentioned that the accuser was looking to extort cash from his consumer.

The accuser within the case believes that she can have been raped via as many as 20 males. The Bills launched Araiza after the civil lawsuit was filed in August, pointing out that they had been not able to get solutions about Araiza’s state of affairs and that the placement was “bigger than football.”

Araiza launched a commentary thru his company after the District Attorney introduced that no fees could be filed in opposition to him: “I am grateful that the District Attorney and the San Diego Police Department have discovered all the facts and found no criminal wrongdoing. I am excited to continue my NFL career.”