Ecomersion kayak tours open new location on Boca Ciega Bay in St. Pete

Ecomersion is a kayak condominium and excursion corporate this is dedicated to Earth-conscious practices. Recently, the corporate opened a brand-new location that gives shocking perspectives of St. Pete’s Boca Ciega Bay.

The new release web page is situated in War Veterans Memorial Park and gives a comfy, picturesque spot for kayaking fanatics. This location is in addition to Ecomersion’s unique web page at Weedon Island excursion web page.

- Advertisement -

According to Alisha Carter, a consultant from Ecomersion, the corporate strives to stand proud of different kayak excursion suppliers by means of emphasizing the significance of connecting with the flora and fauna. Carter famous, “We want people to connect with the natural world around them, and that goes beyond putting them in a kayak and tossing them on the water.”

One of the ways in which Ecomersion displays its dedication to the surroundings is by means of partnering with teams like Tampa Bay Watch, Keep Pinellas Beautiful, and others to be sure that the waters stay blank.

Anyone can hire a kayak from Ecomersion, irrespective of age or ability stage. Rentals get started at $20 an hour, and all proceeds return to environmental conservation and coverage efforts.

- Advertisement -

In addition to kayak leases, Ecomersion additionally provides a variety of tours and occasions, together with cleanups and pet paddles.