Drivers excessively speed through two-lane roads, people in Carrollwood say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — We have been riding Tampa Bay ahead with a subject you introduced at once to us. Residents in Carrollwood stated speeders and large vans pressure on two-lane roads, placing people in threat.

They stated drivers have hit and killed animals, making them afraid to take their canines for a stroll.

“This is a very busy road,” resident William Fernandez stated.

On Wednesday afternoon, we watched automobiles speed through this two-lane highway on Lynn Turner close to Gunn Hwy.

Residents like Fernandez stated drivers put them and their pets in threat day by day.

“There’s been a number of pet deaths… People are just zooming beyond 45 they do 60 out here,” Fernandez added.

Fernandez stated he is lived on that side road for over a decade and drivers hitting animals is not unusual.

We noticed a turtle at the highway once we have been in the realm. We waved down visitors whilst speeding to take a look at and transfer it to protection, however nobody bogged down. Instead, a couple of automobiles ran proper over it and stored on going.

“What can I tell you? I fear for my animals. I’ve seen several animal deaths and owners that come over, bill have you seen my dog?” Fernandez defined.

He’s now not by myself. Another resident instructed us the similar factor.

“I have a daughter and I have a cat that roams the outside and I’m constantly seeing dead animals, dead cats. And, a kid got hit down the road here a week or two ago and it just scares me,” Adrian Piccirillo stated.

It’s now not simply speeders people are focused on. It’s prohibited vans in neighborhoods like Lynn Turner Rd close to Gunn Hwy and Hutchison Rd off Erhlich Rd.

“I see a lot of trucks… People with trailers on the back. And big delivery trucks. Like that Publix truck that just went by. An 18-wheeler. I thought they weren’t allowed on this road?” Fernandez wondered.

Neighbors described the realm as bad.

“There’s a lot of speeding on this road by everybody. They’ve lowered the speed limit 5 miles an hour couple months ago because it’s so bad,” Piccirillo added.

We driven for Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office solutions on what is being achieved to put into effect those issues. Since our calls, we are instructed the company is having a look into the realm and contacting every district concerned.

We’ll proceed to observe up on what is being achieved to make those roads more secure.

“If they can do something about slowing people down, it could be a lot safer and nicer,” Piccirillo stated.