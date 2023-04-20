Emeryville entrepreneur arrested in connection with stabbing death of Cash App exec Bob Lee





Bob Lee, the founder of Cash App, was allegedly stabbed to death earlier this month by Nima Momeni, who is set to appear in San Francisco Superior Court on Friday to face a murder charge. It is currently unknown how the two knew each other or why Momeni allegedly committed the crime. Krista Lee, the former wife of Bob Lee, expressed confusion as to why Momeni would kill her former husband but stated that the arrest is the first step toward justice. Momeni is a UC Berkeley graduate and the founder of Expand IT in Emeryville, with a minor criminal record involving knives dating back to 2004. The incident occurred on Main Street in San Francisco near Google’s office and Oracle Park at around 2:30 a.m. Bob Lee had moved to Miami in the fall to live with his father after his mother died, and it is unclear why he returned to the Bay Area when he was stabbed. San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott stated that while evidence was enough to arrest Momeni, there was still work to do on the case, and he expressed his condolences. The incident has reignited debate over public safety in San Francisco, with Twitter’s owner Elon Musk posting that “violent crime in SF is horrific and even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately.” San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins urged people to let the investigation play out before making any assumptions about the case.



