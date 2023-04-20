House committee hears testimony on DC health data breach

WASHINGTON — A most sensible administrator with Washington’s health insurance coverage trade apologized to House contributors on Wednesday for the data breach that resulted within the disclosure of private information for 1000’s of customers, together with contributors of Congress.

The leak used to be the results of human error, Mila Kofman, govt director of the District of Columbia Health Benefit Exchange Authority, informed a joint consultation of 2 House Oversight subcommittees.

She stated a server used to be incorrectly configured in mid-2018 once they put in the interior communications program Slack. That misguided configuration allowed an unauthorized particular person to get right of entry to the server and thieve two stories containing private information of “56,415 current and past customers including members of Congress, their families, and staff.”

- Advertisement -

Some of that information used to be later introduced up on the market in a web based discussion board. The factor first got here to public consideration when contributors of the House of Representatives and the Senate have been knowledgeable that they and their staffers could have been affected.

Kofman many times apologized for the error, however she praised her company’s response as soon as the breach used to be came upon in early March. She stated out of doors professionals and the FBI Cyber Security Task Force have been introduced in to briefly determine and close down the protection flaw. And the ones probably impacted by means of the leak have been straight away introduced identification robbery and credit tracking coverage, she stated.

“We will not fail in our response,” Kofman informed the committee.

- Advertisement -

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C. praised the company’s response, telling Kofman, “from a crisis standpoint, the response was excellent.”

However, Mace took exception to what she called an “unacceptable” lack of detail on who exactly was responsible and whether that employee or contractor had been punished or fired.

“We want to know who is responsible and we want to know how those responsible are being held accountable,” she said.

- Advertisement -

Mace also criticized a report by the cyber-security firm Mandient, which helped identify the security flaw — saying it was thin on crucial details. Mace called the report “pretty lame and uninformed.”

Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., wondered if the seven-page report was some sort of early draft, calling it “wildly underwhelming if that’s the overall file.”

And Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., a former IT skilled, stated Kofman’s complete testimony shed little or no mild on when precisely the data robbery came about or who precisely used to be accountable.

“I have become more confused sitting here today as to what happened. I thought this would be clarifying,” he stated.

The listening to comes within the better context of a sweeping effort by means of the Republican-held House of Representatives to extend their oversight on the federal government of the District of Columbia. Congress has already overturned a rewrite of the D.C. legal code — which handed the Senate with vital Democratic toughen.

The House on Wednesday additionally handed a solution to overturn a police reform legislation handed by means of the D.C. Council closing 12 months, despite the fact that that transfer has murkier potentialities within the Senate and President Joe Biden has already stated he would veto it, if important.