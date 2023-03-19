Driver killed in crash with Texas City police | Houston, TX news

LA MARQUE, Texas — A motive force was once killed after a crash involving a Texas City police officer, in line with the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash came about Saturday simply after 10 p.m. on the intersection of FM 1764 and FM 2004 in La Marque.

According to GCSO Major Ray Nolen, an officer with the Texas City Police Department was once responding to a decision to help the La Marque Police Department. As the officer was once responding to the decision, they collided with a white Honda Fit that had two other folks within the automobile.

Both the driving force and passenger of the Honda had been taken by means of ambulance to the sanatorium the place the driving force died. The passenger’s accidents are not identified presently. Meanwhile, the officer was once additionally taken to the sanatorium and handled for non-life-threatening accidents, deputies stated.

The reason behind the crash stays below investigation.

