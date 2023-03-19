When the English best flight used to be shaped again in 1888, the nearest group to the country’s capital used to be Aston Villa.
London did not have a consultant in the sector’s first organised soccer league till Arsenal broke the barrier in 1904 after they had been nonetheless based totally south of the River Thames. However, in fresh years, England’s best tier has been riddled with capital facets, boasting as many as seven this season – a joint-high in the Premier League technology.
Not all London derbies are equivalent – the enmity that exists between Arsenal and Tottenham is scarcely provide when Fulham line up in opposition to Crystal Palace, for example – however they hang an additional edge which different apparently ambivalent league encounters merely do not possess.
Here’s how the department’s capital golf equipment have fared in opposition to every different this season.
|
Position
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GF
|
GA
|
GD
|
Points
|
1
|
Arsenal
|
10
|
9
|
1
|
0
|
24
|
5
|
19
|
28
|
2
|
Tottenham
|
10
|
5
|
3
|
2
|
17
|
11
|
6
|
18
|
3
|
Chelsea
|
10
|
3
|
4
|
3
|
9
|
10
|
-1
|
13
|
4
|
Brentford
|
9
|
2
|
5
|
2
|
12
|
13
|
-1
|
11
|
5
|
Fulham
|
10
|
3
|
1
|
6
|
13
|
17
|
-4
|
10
|
6
|
West Ham
|
8
|
1
|
2
|
5
|
8
|
14
|
-6
|
5
|
7
|
Crystal Palace
|
9
|
1
|
2
|
6
|
6
|
19
|
-13
|
5
Arsenal changed into the primary aspect in the historical past of England’s best flight to win as many as 9 London derbies in the similar season with a commanding 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday.
Out of ten London derbies this season, the Gunners have best dropped issues to capital competitors Brentford – and Ivan Toney’s equaliser in a 1-1 draw on the Emirates used to be best allowed to face as a result of “human error” from the VAR professional.
Brentford have best misplaced two capital clashes this season – the second-fewest in the back of unbeaten Arsenal – however best rank fourth in the seven-team table, drawing greater than part in their derbies this season (5 of 9). Fulham have best performed out one stalemate in some of these fits, preserving Chelsea to a forgetful 0-0 at Stamford Bridge in February.
The Blues are the one group to be concerned in a couple of goalless attracts in all-London affairs this season. Chelsea have controlled to eke out 13 issues from simply 9 targets in London derbies – Tottenham’s Harry Kane has 8 targets on his personal in capital clashes this time period.
Tottenham rank moment in those capital-centric standings, with 18 issues from ten London derbies. However, Spurs misplaced house and away to their northern neighbours Arsenal for the primary time in the similar season because the 2013/14 marketing campaign. Antonio Conte’s aspect completed a spot and two issues above the Gunners ultimate 12 months however path their bitterest competitors via a whopping 20 issues with ten games of the season left to play.
Exactly part of all of the Premier League targets Crystal Palace have conceded this time period had been plundered in their 9 games in opposition to London opposition. The Eagles have best earned one derby victory all season – and it used to be in opposition to the one different membership with simply the solitary capital triumph.
West Ham‘s unmarried derby triumph got here in hotly contentious instances. Fulham’s Marco Silva used to be booked for his protestations in opposition to the fit officers as all 3 of West Ham’s targets in opposition to the Cottagers in October had greater than a whiff of controversy about them.
The Hammers have now not been so fortuitous in their next London derbies, taking one level from 5 such games. Although, Fulham will probably be their subsequent capital combatants after the global destroy.