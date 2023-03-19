WPL 2023: Qualification Scenarios for Royal Challengers Bangalore, UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants

New Zealand veteran Sophie Devine‘s whirlwind 99-run knock inspired Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to a memorable win in the thrilling contest against Gujarat Giants (GG) in Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023. The 8-wicket victory additionally saved RCB alive within the race to playoffs, the place Mumbai Indians (MI) have already certified, and Delhi Capitals (DC) are approach an excessive amount of as regards to ebook a spot.

Further, within the afternoon fixture of the doubleheader on Saturday, UP Warriorz (UPW) defeated Mumbai to spice up their possibilities of securing the 3rd playoff spot. On that observe, let’s take a look on the qualification potentialities for the 3 bottom-placed groups:

Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB, at the present, have a web run price (NRR) of -1.044 after enjoying seven video games, whilst Gujarat have an NRR of -2.511 after the similar collection of fixtures. Similarly, the Warriorz have an NRR of -0.117 after enjoying six video games. The Challengers’ possibilities of qualification rely on them successful their ultimate sport and transferring to 6 issues, and hope that Warriorz lose their ultimate two video games towards the Giants and the Capitals.

Now, if the 3 effects move in that model, 3 groups will proportion the six issues, and then the NRRs will come into play. So the Challengers will want a moderately larger margin of their ultimate fit to verify they keep forward within the NRRs.

Gujarat Giants

The Giants are virtually out of the playoffs race, essentially as a result of their horrible NRR. Even in the event that they beat Warriorz of their subsequent fixture, they might nonetheless require Warriorz to lose towards Capitals via a large margin of 112 runs to surpass them on NRR. Additionally, the Giants would additionally want RCB to lose their ultimate sport.

UP Warriorz

In the case of UP Warriorz, in the event that they set up to win certainly one of their ultimate two video games, they’re going to safe a spot within the playoffs. Even in the event that they lose each video games, however via slim margins, the Alyssa Healy-led facet nonetheless have a possibility to make it to the playoffs.

Source: WomenCricket.com