DPS Issues CLEAR Alert for Missing 21-Year-Old From Anna – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Anna police are looking for a lacking 21-year-old male who used to be final noticed early Tuesday morning.

According to police, Gabriel Betts used to be final noticed within the 800 block of Juniper Street in Anna at 12:30 a.m.

Police stated Betts is described as a white male with brown eyes and brown hair who’s 5’9″ and weighs roughly 125 kilos.

He used to be final noticed dressed in a black blouse and black pants, police stated.

Police have now not but launched the main points surrounding Betts’s disappearance, however officers stated they imagine his disappearance to be involuntary and that he’s in coming near near risk.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a CLEAR Alert in line with his disappearance.

Anyone with information about Betts’s whereabouts is requested to touch the Anna Police Department at 972-924-2848.

