Mark Green Tells Donors He Will Pursue Impeachment of Alejandro Mayorkas

WASHINGTON — The Republican chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee promised donors this month that he would produce an impeachment case towards the Biden management’s native land safety leader, Alejandro N. Mayorkas, pronouncing that the secretary’s look earlier than the panel this week will be the starting of his loss of life.

Representative Mark E. Green instructed an enthusiastic crowd in his house state of Tennessee final week that his committee would reveal Mr. Mayorkas’s “dereliction of duty and his intentional destruction of our country through the open southern border.” He mentioned the panel would ship fees to the House Judiciary Committee, which handles impeachment court cases, consistent with an audio recording of a House Freedom Caucus fund-raiser tournament acquired through The New York Times.

He mentioned he had a “five-phase plan” for doing so and that the Homeland Security Committee would “put together a packet, and we will hand it to Jim Jordan and let Jim do what Jim does best.”

Mr. Green it seems that was once relating to Representative Jim Jordan, the Ohio Republican who leads the Judiciary panel. His feedback made transparent that G.O.P. leaders are eager about their threats to question Mr. Mayorkas. He mentioned the plan would get started with an look through the secretary earlier than his committee on Wednesday.