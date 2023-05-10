Dodgers’ Mookie Betts opts for Airbnb over Milwaukee’s allegedly haunted Pfister Hotel during road trip

During their present Milwaukee seek advice from to stand the Brewers, the Los Angeles Dodgers are staying on the Pfister Hotel, which is a well-known spot in downtown Milwaukee. However, Dodgers participant Mookie Betts is staying at an Airbnb for the three-game collection, as he believes within the resort’s recognition of being haunted and is being wary and holding his distance from the Pfister Hotel “just in case” the rumors are true. In a prior trip to the resort, he could not get any sleep as a result of the extraordinary noises he heard.

Many different Major League Baseball avid gamers have additionally reported extraordinary stories on the Pfister Hotel. For example, Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper stated, “When I woke up in the morning-I swear on everything-the clothes were on the floor and the table was on the opposite side of the room.” Former San Francisco Giants famous person Pablo Sandoval had a identical creepy tale as he stated, “I don’t like the ghosts there. In 2009 I went to take a shower, and I remember putting my iPod next to a speaker. When I came out, it was playing music, and I have no idea why.”

By opting to stick somewhere else, Mookie Betts could also be reaping benefits by means of getting additional leisure. In Tuesday’s 6-2 win over the Brewers, he hit a leadoff house run to spice up the Dodgers’ offense.