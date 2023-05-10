West Virginia suspends coach Bob Huggins, reduces salary $1 million for using homophobic slur on radio

West Virginia has taken the verdict to droop their Hall of Fame males’s basketball coach, Bob Huggins, and minimize his salary through $1 million. The punishment comes after he made homophobic remarks on a Cincinnati-based radio station all through a reside visitor look on Monday that was once later reviewed through the college. Huggins did make an apology in an reliable remark launched through West Virginia after the incident however, in spite of that, the varsity moved forward with the investigation that resulted within the suspension. The reliable announcement from the college is anticipated on Wednesday, and the suspension is predicted to closing for 3 video games.

Huggins’ debatable remarks have been made all through his interview with Bill Cunningham on WLW 700-AM. When Cunningham requested if Huggins had ever tried to trap avid gamers from Xavier, who was once Huggins’ opponents when he coached at Cincinnati from 1989 to 2005, to switch to the Mountaineers, Huggins as a substitute selected to criticize Musketeer enthusiasts.

He then went on to accuse enthusiasts of Xavier, who belong to the Jesuit faculty, of throwing rubber penises on the courtroom all through the Crosstown Shootout sport. During this, he used a homophobic slur through mentioning, “Yeah, what it was was all those f—, those Catholic f—, I think.”

At the instant, Bob Huggins is the winningest energetic males’s basketball coach in faculty basketball, with 935 occupation victories. He performed as level guard for the Mountaineers from 1975 to 1977 and began his training occupation as an assistant with West Virginia in 1977. After a number of other stops, he ultimately was the pinnacle coach at Cincinnati the place he spent a big portion of his occupation from 1989 to 2005 all through which he racked up 398-128 information general and 10 regular-season convention championships. He additionally secured 4 Sweet 16 appearances and 14 NCAA event appearances.

Following his stint as a coach at Cincinnati, Huggins made a temporary forestall at Kansas State sooner than transferring to the Big East to enroll in the West Virginia training staff in 2007. He guided the Mountaineers from the Big East to the Big 12 in 2012, and he has nearly equaled his win overall at West Virginia to that of the Bearcats. Across 16 seasons at his alma mater, he has amassed 345 wins and 203 losses.