DFW Weather: A very pleasant weekend ahead after Friday’s storms

DALLAS — Friday morning introduced in sturdy to critical thunderstorms throughout North Texas — storms with heavy rain, sturdy winds and rather a lot of lightning.

Fortunately, the remainder of the weekend appears to be a lot quieter.

This weekend

With the storms shifting out, drier air wafts in from the west courtesy of a chilly entrance pushing during the house.

Our temperatures won’t see a drastic temperature drop, however morning lows do dip into the forties and 50s over the weekend.

We will most commonly see a mixture of sunshine and a couple of passing clouds during the weekend.

Winds will shift from the northwest Friday to the west Saturday.

Afternoon highs keep within the 70s, only a few levels above the traditional for past due March. Humidity might be noticeably decrease too!

The breeze remains thru Saturday, and calmer winds transfer in Saturday night time.

On Sunday, a heat entrance approaches North Texas from the south. This may just spark a couple of showers alongside our south/southeastern counties, and we would possibly really feel an building up in humidity past due Sunday consequently.

Next 10 days

Our subsequent chilly entrance arrives past due on Sunday. This won’t deliver a large push of chillier air into the realm, however the added cloud quilt and a shift in wind would possibly drop our highs into the low 70s and 60s on Monday and Tuesday. We may just even see a passing bathe or two alongside the entrance. But rain protection early subsequent week appears very low.

Southerly wind ramps up the temps and Gulf moisture on Wednesday and Thursday of subsequent week.

Then a brand new device arrives Thursday into Friday of subsequent week. This will increase our rain protection to finish the month of March.