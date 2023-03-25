Florida ‘spring break squatter’ caught on camera trespassing to relieve herself

News

A girl is in sizzling water after she “popped a squat,” actually – in a Florida resident’s backyard.

“We have trespassing. Not traditional trespassing.” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd stated in a video message. “It involves a lady that’s gone into a neighborhood on Lake Winterset. She’s gone into the side yard, into the hedge area, and she’s popped a squat and showed us her shiny rear end.”

Authorities at the moment are in search of the woman believed to be a spring breaker who trespassed to relieve herself on March 16 at roughly 4 p.m.

The woman was spotted on surveillance video strolling into the backyard, in short having a look round, and briefly discovering a hedge ahead of leaving the personal belongings.

“We can call her the Spring Break Squatter, because last week during spring break. She walked onto private property in a gated community on Lake Winterset, and squatted in the yard,” Heartland Crime Stoppers stated in a Facebook post.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Heartland Crime Stopper wired that “squatters” are an ongoing drawback on Lake Winterset in Winter Haven, Florida.

“What if somebody stopped their car or their boat and walked up into your yard and started doing the number one thing or the number two thing in your hedges?” Sheriff Judd requested.

Anyone who acknowledges the lady is requested to name the sheriff’s place of work at (863) 298-6200. You too can stay nameless and likewise be eligible for a money praise by way of contacting the Heartland Crime Stoppers.

“Look at this video, help us identify this lady. Call Crime Stoppers, you’ll get money, and we’ll put her shiny rear-end in the county jail where it belongs,” Sheriff Judd stated.











