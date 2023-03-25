2023 WGC-Dell Match Play leaderboard, scores: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy among big names to advance

For probably the most phase, the celebrities have come to play on the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. Defending champion and global No. 1 Scottie Scheffler persevered his stellar run at Austin Country Club, steamrolling thru his team with an excellent 3-0-0 document. As a consequence, the previous Texas Longhorn advanced his occupation document on this championship to 13-2-2 and can face J.T. Poston within the Round of 16.

“The simplicity of it [match play] is what I like,” mentioned Scheffler. “Even if the guy is playing great golf, I know what I need to do. Sometimes you’re under the buzz saw, which happens. I ran into a few buzz saws at the Presidents Cup last year, and that happens. Overall, I feel like if I’m playing my best, then I should win the match. That’s what I’m focused on doing: Trying to go out and play my best and go from there.”

- Advertisement -

Scheffler isn’t the one big title to stay best possible within the Lone Star State. Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns, Cameron Young and Jason Day all garnered 3-0-0 information within the team degree. However, it was once now not all sunshine and rainbows for the highest gamers as global. World No. 2 Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau and Tyrrell Hatton have been all despatched packing early.

Despite a bevy of elite gamers within the combine heading into the knockout degree, the marathon weekend may not be with out its fair proportion of Cinderella tales. Along with Poston, J.J. Spaun, Lucas Herbert and Andrew Putnam have been decrease seeds to cross 3-0-0 the primary 3 days. They purpose to sign up for the likes of Billy Horschel and Kevin Kisner as marvel winners of this tournament in Austin.

Let’s check out how Day 3 performed out at Austin Country Club.

Player of the crowd degree

- Advertisement -

The first 3 days belonged to Young and new caddie Paul Tesori. Perhaps nonetheless of their honeymoon section, the pair completely ruled the contest within the team degree. After carding 9 consecutive threes on his entrance 9 on Wednesday en course to victory, Young battled Corey Conners to a 1 UP win on Thursday. The reigning PGA Tour Rookie of the Year was once at it once more on Friday, when he started his spherical with seven birdies in his first 12 holes for a dominating overcome Sepp Straka.

Best efficiency



Day, a two-time WGC Match Play winner, was once short of a tie or higher in opposition to two-time main champion Morikawa to advance. The two exchanged blow after blow at the entrance 9 ahead of Day took keep an eye on across the flip. In general, the previous global No. 1 carded six birdies in 15 holes and wiped clean up Morikawa in a fairly relaxing type. The Australian hasn’t received for the reason that 2018 Wells Fargo Championship, however he’s simply 4 suits clear of reentering the winner’s circle and tying Tiger Woods for probably the most WGC Match Play titles.

“It’s just so hard to put an exact date on when I’m going to break through,” mentioned Day. “Every day I wake up just trying to improve and learn and get better as a player. Whether it comes early or later down the road, it doesn’t matter. I’m just trying to improve my game.”

Tiger’s document in jeopardy

- Advertisement -

Matt Kuchar joined elusive corporate together with his 7 & 6 beatdown of Si Woo Kim. Winning his thirty sixth occupation fit within the WGC Match Play, Kuchar sits along Woods for probably the most victories in championship historical past. He may have his likelihood to surpass the 15-time main champion will have to he defeat Day within the Round of 16.

“[The record] crossed my mind last night after I missed that 6-footer to win the match. It’s something — coming in here, I had no idea. I had to be told. Certainly very cool. The point of this tournament is to keep winning matches, and I wanted to win this match to be able to move on to the 16s. So that was the main focus,” mentioned Kuchar. “Certainly getting a chance to tie any record of Tiger’s is an amazing thing. That’s something I still find it hard to comprehend that I’m saying that, that I tied one of his records. So I’m hugely proud, pleased. There’s 300 more records, I’m sure, to go, but it’s a fun one to be able to say.”

Match of the day

In a winner-take-all showdown, Cantlay exacted revenge from a season in the past over Brian Harman. The two met within the 2022 championship when Harman defeated Cantlay after which took the highest spot within the team in a playoff. There have been no additional holes wanted this time round as the arena No. 4 performed his means into the knockout degree for the primary time in his occupation. After falling 1 DOWN at the fourth hollow, Cantlay clawed his long ago and slammed the door close with 3 birdies in his ultimate 5 holes to declare a 2 & 1 victory.

“I’ve been playing really well for the last month or so,” mentioned Cantlay. “I’m excited about all the big tournament golf we have coming up. I’ve never made it to the weekend in this event before, so I’m excited to get into that match tomorrow against Sam [Burns].”

Most disappointing

After successful his preliminary fit in opposition to Mackenzie Hughes, Jordan Spieth fell on back-to-back days to Taylor Montgomery and Shane Lowry, failing to advance from the crowd degree. This disappointing end result to his week in Austin marks his 3rd for the reason that onset of March. Coming up brief down the stretch on the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Valspar Championship and now WGC Match Play, Spieth units his eyes on Augusta National for the 2023 Masters. He is putting his irons exactly, however the big omit off the tee continues to persist and were given him into bother extra instances than now not at Austin CC.

Best spoil

Schauffele wanted only a tie to advance out of his team, nevertheless it regarded overdue as though he would arise brief. Heading into the par-3 seventeenth trailing Tom Hoge 1 DOWN, Schauffele’s tee shot was once destined for the penalty house. Hitting off the rocks, Schauffele’s ball catapulted up into the air and got here to leisure in play. Ultimately successful the seventeenth, Schauffele would cross onto win the fit 1 UP with a birdie at the remaining hollow.

Worst spoil

Temporary immovable object (TIO) reduction has been a scorching matter to start 2023. On Friday, TIO fought again when Tom Kim tried to power the fairway at the brief par-4 thirteenth. Kim’s ball ricocheted off the grandstands and located the pond protective the entrance of the fairway. He would cross onto to make par after taking reduction at the placing floor and tied Scheffler at the hollow.

2023 WGC-Dell Match Play Round of 16 matchups

1. Scottie Scheffler (1) vs. J.T. Poston (43)

2. Jason Day (32) vs. Matt Kuchar (59)

3. Max Homa (5) vs. Mackenzie Hughes (50)

4. Sam Burns (13) vs. Patrick Cantlay (4)

5. Billy Horschel (22) vs. Cameron Young (15)

6. Kurt Kitayama (19) vs. Andrew Putnam (56)

7. Xander Schauffele (6) vs. J.J. Spaun (61)

8. Rory McIlroy (3) vs. Lucas Herbert (46)

Winners of suits 1 and a couple of, 3 and four, 5 and six, 7 and eight will play every different within the quarterfinals Saturday afternoon.