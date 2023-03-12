Derek Carr on why he chose Saints, plans for the season and a thank you to Raiders

The Derek Carr technology in New Orleans has formally begun. The Saints offered their new quarterback, who struck a four-year, $150 million contract with the workforce previous this week after spending the starting of his occupation with the Raiders.

Carr stated considered one of the primary causes he landed with the Saints is their pastime in him all the way through the procedure.

“It showed me how they felt about me from the beginning,” Carr stated (by the use of NFL.com). “They were very honest and clear … The fact they were even willing to trade for me, that meant something. That shows me that you are showing value without showing me value. You’re valuing me as a quarterback and as a human without having to say anything. That meant something and that meant a lot.”

Looking in any respect his choices, Carr expressed that the selection was once simple as a result of how a lot the Saints introduced, from their pastime, to his dating with head trainer Dennis Allen and the “explosive” offense.

“There were a lot of good things about other places, but it’s hard to find place that has almost everything,” the 31-year-old stated. ” … The most important thing to me was the character of the men in the room, not really the ranking and that kind of thing.”

One primary side of that offense is vast receiver Michael Thomas, some other addition to Carr’s professional column for New Orleans. He spoke to the power Thomas introduced and how their conversations gave him hope for their long run as a QB/WR duo going ahead.

“… You talk to Mike Thomas you feel like you two can go face the world. I told my wife when I got off the phone and just asked ‘why are you smiling?’ and I was like, I love this guy; he’s so competitive and I think the energy that he brings it’s a very exciting time to throw him the football,” Carr stated. “So, when he started recruitment talking to me and all that he wasn’t even trying to recruit me he was like, ‘When are we getting to work? We are wasting time.’ And I was like, I feel the same way but we’ll get there and I think our relationship has grown through this process and I look forward to making it stronger.”

The Saints wanted to cope with their want for a quarterback this offseason and really feel they discovered somebody who may also be extra constant in Carr. While Carr can lend a hand entire the offense, he is aware of the larger function will take everybody’s effort.

“If we want to go far, we have to go together,” he stated. “It’s not just because Derek shows up that we are going to do anything special. It’s because we all decided as a collective unit to go in one direction and do it the same way. That starts in OTAs in April and getting everybody here and getting to work if we want to do what we want to do.”

He does now not need to make it the “Derek Carr show, explaining that he is “now not coming in right here to check out to take the rest over.”

“I’m going to be me and I’m going to call out what I want to call out. I’m going to encourage what I think should be encouraged, but I’m here to do this with Cam (Jordan), DeMario (Davis), Tyrann (Mathieu), Taysom (Hill), Alvin (Kamara) and Mike (Thomas),” Carr stated.

Carr was once benched for the remaining two video games of the Raiders 6-11 season and it was once obtrusive he could be packing up and heading to some other workforce. Last season, Carr threw for 3,522 yards, with 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Despite how issues ended, Carr did take the time to thank the Raiders, who drafted him in 2014.

“I have to say thank you to the Raiders,” Carr stated (by the use of 24/7 Sports). “To Oakland and Las Vegas. I wouldn’t be me if I didn’t say thank you to them. I had nine great years there and a lot of good memories.”

The Saints completed 7-10 remaining season, in spite of a forged protection, appearing the workforce has now not been ready to to find their long-term beginning quarterback since Drew Brees retired. The former Saints QB could also be retired, however he nonetheless has time to lend a hand out the latest participants of the squad.

“To the city of New Orleans, thank you for welcoming my wife and my children literally everywhere we have gone,” Carr stated. “…I thank Drew Brees for reaching out to me and answering a lot of my questions.”