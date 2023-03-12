Clearwater man, 86, arrested in hit and run that killed bicyclist

SAFETY HARBOR — An 86-year-old guy used to be arrested Friday night time for leaving the scene of an coincidence that killed a bicyclist.

Timothy Rush, who lives in Clearwater, had contacted investigators on Friday asking them to name him again. He used to be taken into custody once they discovered his Buick Enclave had a shattered windshield, damaged headlight and red paint at the entrance passenger bumper, which matched the bicycle that have been hit.

The bike owner, Mindy Miran Yi, 36, have been heading west on Enterprise Road Thursday night time when she used to be struck from in the back of. Rush have been leaving a Knights of Columbus assembly in Safety Harbor that night time. Yi died the following day, hours prior to Rush used to be taken to the Pinellas County Jail.