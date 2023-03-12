2023 World Baseball Classic: Why runner on second is used in extra innings, but not other new MLB rule changes

The 2023 World Baseball Classic kicked into prime equipment on Saturday, with Pools C and D getting underway. (Team USA, who we are bearish on repeating as champions, will play this night towards Great Britain.) Most of the former video games were performed both overdue at evening or early in the morning, that means myriad American audience were given their first style of extra-inning motion this WBC when Colombia and Mexico required a tenth body on Saturday afternoon. (Colombia, for the ones questioning, gained a 5-4 mystery.)

If you had been a type of folks, you will have puzzled why the zombie runner — that is, the automated runner positioned on second base to start extra innings — was once used. After all, other contemporary additions to Major League Baseball’s rulebook, such because the pitch timer and defensive shifts restrictions, are not being hired this match. So, why was once the Manfred guy (so named after MLB commissioner Rob Manfred) in play?

The technical resolution is easy: the WBC is being played in accordance with the 2022 Official Baseball Rules, with a couple of exceptions. For instance, there aren’t any limits on the selection of mound visits each and every group takes. The less-technical resolution is that global baseball settings have experimented with automated runners a ways longer than they have been a part of MLB. Indeed, the 2017 WBC toyed with having runners positioned to start with and second base starting with the eleventh inning. Having only one runner in extra innings this match, then, is in truth a extra conservative way.

Leaning into the usage of automated runners is a wise resolution for global baseball settings. Bear in thoughts, WBC groups are limited in how a lot they are allowed to make use of pitchers as a method of forestalling harm and/or needless put on and tear. Lengthy extra-inning video games are unwanted in those settings, even though additionally they occur to be entertaining to look at.

The use of the automated runner is an try to break up the distance between a conventional conclusion to those video games and a tie or in a different way gimmicky end. Of direction, whether or not or not it accomplishes that purpose is up for debate, but the good judgment in the back of the implementation is sound sufficient.