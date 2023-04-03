Dallas Wings jerseys: New Rebel Edition line by Nike, WNBA

The Wings stated the brand new line’s purpose is to pay homage to the state of Texas and its daring personalities.

DALLAS — Women’s basketball is at its top presently, and the Dallas Wings are hoping to honor it’s historical past and long term with some new threads forward of the approaching season.

The Wings not too long ago unveiled their "Rebel Edition" uniform in partnership with the WNBA and Nike after teasing a little bit sneak peek on-line.

It’s a daring glance and retro-inspired with the crew’s signature volt inexperienced and blue stripped design.

The Wings stated the brand new line’s purpose is to pay homage to the state of Texas and its daring personalities.

The Wings' Pegasus mascot, Lightning, is stitched at the shorts, together with the crew's international brand at the belt buckle.

The colourful stripes that run all through the uniform are to “highlight the strength, speed and unity that comes with being part of the Dallas Wings organization and the team’s growing legacy.”

And what does the volt inexperienced symbolize?

The Wings stated it, "embodies the energy and excitement created by the players and impact they have on the next generation of athletes on and off the court."

The uniform device from Nike options 3 recreation editions for every of the 12 groups within the WNBA, together with the Heroine Edition, Explorer Edition and the Rebel Edition.

The new Rebel jersey attire line is on sale on the Dallas Wings on-line store. Jerseys may also be custom designed. Click here.

You might need to snatch one forward of the crew’s house opener on May 20 towards the Atlanta Dream! The recreation will tipoff at midday on their homecourt at College Park Center in Arlington, and it’ll air on WFAA Channel 8 at 2 p.m. CT.