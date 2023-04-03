10 foods that can help to reduce bloating

Bloating can happen to anyone. You might feel bloated after eating something or when you are menstruating. The puffiness can be quite uncomfortable. Ask someone who tries to zip up jeans or pants while being bloated, and they will agree. Turns out, there are foods to relieve bloating that you can try before rushing to a hospital or a pharmacy.

Health Shots connected with Ankita Ghoshal Bisht, Dietician Incharge, Primus Super Speciality Hospital, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi to know some foods that are good to relieve a bloated stomach.

Causes of bloating

There are times when you feel discomfort or swelling in the abdomen caused by excess gas, that’s bloating. Some women feel bloated due to a variety of reasons. Let’s check out some common reasons.

• Hormonal changes during the menstrual cycle, premenstrual syndrome, pregnancy and menopause.

• Consuming certain foods or drinks such as carbonated beverages, salty foods, and dairy products.

• Medical conditions like irritable bowel syndrome and inflammatory bowel disease.

Bisht says that in some cases, bloating may be a symptom of a more serious underlying health issue. That means you should talk to your doctor if you experience chronic or severe bloating.

Foods to reduce bloating

Before we move on to foods to reduce bloating, you should know that what you eat can cause bloating and discomfort in the digestive system. Common culprits are beans, lentils, broccoli, cabbage, onions, garlic, and carbonated drinks, says Bisht. High-fat and fried foods, as well as processed snacks and sweets, can contribute to bloating. Dairy products can cause such issues for some people, particularly if they are lactose intolerant.

Here are some foods to relieve bloating:

1. Ginger

Ginger is often used in tea or different dishes. Well, don’t give up that habit as it contains gingerol, which is a compound that helps to relax the muscles in the digestive tract, reducing bloating and gas.

2. Fennel

Fennel is rich in compounds that have antispasmodic effects, helping to relax the muscles in the digestive tract and reducing bloating.

3. Peppermint

The expert says that peppermint contains menthol, which has a relaxing effect on the muscles in the digestive tract, helping to reduce bloating and gas.

4. Pineapple

The sweet fruit contains bromelain, an enzyme that helps to break down proteins and aid digestion, reducing bloating.

5. Papaya

Papaya has health benefits that you can’t ignore. It contains papain, which is an enzyme that helps to break down proteins and aid digestion.

6. Bananas

The versatile fruit that can be used to get rid of dry skin and more is rich in potassium. It helps to regulate fluid balance in the body and reduce bloating, says the expert.

7. Cucumber

Cucumber is high in water and low in sodium, making it a good choice for reducing bloating and water retention.

8. Watermelon

Like cucumber, watermelon is also high in water and low in sodium. making it a good choice for reducing bloating and water retention. No wonder why people want to make the most of the benefits of watermelon.

9. Asparagus

Asparagus contains asparagine, which is an amino acid that acts as a diuretic. It helps to reduce bloating and water retention, says the expert.

10. Yogurt

Do you have yogurt after a heavy meal? That’s a good ideas as it contains probiotics, which is beneficial bacteria. It can help to improve digestion and reduce bloating.