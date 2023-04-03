Nashville suspect planned for ‘months to commit mass murder at The Covenant School,’ fired 152 rounds

Three kids and 3 adults had been killed within the March 27 taking pictures.

The suspect who allegedly shot and killed six other folks at a personal Christian college in Nashville, Tennessee, ultimate week were making plans for “months to commit mass murder at The Covenant School,” police mentioned, mentioning the suspect’s journals.

The suspect — known through police as 28-year-old Audrey Hale, a former Covenant School scholar — fired 152 rounds throughout the March 27 mass taking pictures, Nashville police mentioned in a remark Monday.

- Advertisement - Police known 28-year-old Audrey Hale because the suspect within the taking pictures at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn., Mar. 27, 2023. Obtained through ABC News

Robin Wolfende prays at a makeshift memorial for sufferers out of doors the Covenant School development at the Covenant Presbyterian Church following a taking pictures, in Nashville, March 28, 2023. - Advertisement - Brendan Smialowski/AFP by the use of Getty Images

Hale used to be armed with two assault-style rifles, a handgun and “significant ammunition” at the time of the assault, in accordance to police. Authorities mentioned Hale owned seven legally bought weapons from 5 other native retail outlets.

Hale used to be shot and killed through police within the college. The two officials who shot at Hale discharged 4 rounds every, in accordance to police.

- Advertisement -

A cause stays unknown, however government made up our minds that “Hale considered the actions of other mass murderers,” police mentioned.

Children and a lady leave the reunification middle at the Woodmont Baptist church after a college taking pictures, Mar. 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (*152*) Bazemore/AP

Children from The Covenant School, a personal Christian college in Nashville, Tenn., hang arms as they’re taken to a reunification web site at the Woodmont Baptist Church after a dangerous taking pictures at their college on Monday, March 27, 2023. Jonathan Mattise/AP

Hale had an in depth map of the varsity in addition to “writings and a book we consider to be like a manifesto,” Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief (*152*) Drake informed ABC News ultimate week.

Hale’s writings, left in the back of in a automobile at the scene and a bed room, are below evaluate through Nashville police and the FBI, government mentioned Monday.

School buses with kids arrive at Woodmont Baptist Church to be reunited with their households after a mass taking pictures at The Covenant School, Mar. 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Seth Herald/Getty Images

A kid weeps whilst on a bus leaving The Covenant School, following a mass taking pictures at the varsity in Nashville, Tenn., Mar. 27, 2023. Nicole Hester/USA Today Network by the use of REUTERS

A police spokesperson mentioned Hale used to be assigned feminine at delivery however pointed to a social media account related to Hale that integrated using the pronouns he/him.

Funerals are underway for the 3 kids and 3 adults killed. The sufferers had been known as 9-year-old Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9-year-old Hallie Scruggs, 9-year-old Will Kinney, exchange instructor Cynthia Peak, college custodian Mike Hill, and the top of the varsity, Katherine Koonce.

ABC News’ Stephanie Wash contributed to this record.