Nashville suspect planned for ‘months to commit mass murder at The Covenant School,’ fired 152 rounds

Three kids and 3 adults had been killed within the March 27 taking pictures.
The suspect who allegedly shot and killed six other folks at a personal Christian college in Nashville, Tennessee, ultimate week were making plans for “months to commit mass murder at The Covenant School,” police mentioned, mentioning the suspect’s journals.
The suspect — known through police as 28-year-old Audrey Hale, a former Covenant School scholar — fired 152 rounds throughout the March 27 mass taking pictures, Nashville police mentioned in a remark Monday.
Hale used to be armed with two assault-style rifles, a handgun and “significant ammunition” at the time of the assault, in accordance to police. Authorities mentioned Hale owned seven legally bought weapons from 5 other native retail outlets.
Hale used to be shot and killed through police within the college. The two officials who shot at Hale discharged 4 rounds every, in accordance to police.
A cause stays unknown, however government made up our minds that “Hale considered the actions of other mass murderers,” police mentioned.
Hale had an in depth map of the varsity in addition to “writings and a book we consider to be like a manifesto,” Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief (*152*) Drake informed ABC News ultimate week.
Hale’s writings, left in the back of in a automobile at the scene and a bed room, are below evaluate through Nashville police and the FBI, government mentioned Monday.
A police spokesperson mentioned Hale used to be assigned feminine at delivery however pointed to a social media account related to Hale that integrated using the pronouns he/him.
Funerals are underway for the 3 kids and 3 adults killed. The sufferers had been known as 9-year-old Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9-year-old Hallie Scruggs, 9-year-old Will Kinney, exchange instructor Cynthia Peak, college custodian Mike Hill, and the top of the varsity, Katherine Koonce.
ABC News’ Stephanie Wash contributed to this record.
