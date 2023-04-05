Dallas Abounding Prosperity, Inc. founder Kirk Myers-Hill dead

Kirk Myers-Hill, Founder and CEO of Abounding Prosperity, Inc. is being remembered as a dedicated public servant and LGBTQ+ activist.

DALLAS — Some group contributors throughout South Dallas are mourning over the sudden demise of a nonprofit founder, group chief and activist who devoted his existence to public provider.

It used to be an emotional day out of doors the workplaces of Abounding Prosperity, Incorporated on Tuesday, April 4, as neighbors and family members discovered the nonprofit's founder and CEO Kirk Myers-Hill used to be discovered unresponsive throughout the place of work.

Friends, members of the family, shoppers, some Dallas City Councilmembers and group companions accrued to bear in mind the existence Myers-Hill, who they stated intended such a lot to the group.

“It’s simply too surprising to me,” stated neighbor and pastor Raphael Adebayo.

Those who knew him stated they're remembering him as a fierce chief and warrior for the LGBTQ+ group, and an recommend for all neighbors in underserved communities throughout Southern Dallas.

“We lost somebody that was really important to the community. More than just a community leader, but as a friend too. So, I’m really a t a loss for words,” stated Lamar Glass.

Myers-Hill began Abounding Prosperity, Inc. in 2005. Through his advocacy efforts with the nonprofit, he curious about bringing quite a lot of social products and services and scientific sources to the South Dallas group.

Myers-Hill used to be one of the vital visionaries at the back of the H.O.P.E. Health and Wellness Center and Pharmacy on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. He additionally spearheaded efforts to deliver the All Black Lives Matter crosswalks in South Dallas.

Myers-Hill used to be additionally president of Dallas Southern Pride occasions that introduced tens of hundreds of holiday makers to North Texas each and every summer time.

“There definitely will be a void. There definitely will be a void, especially here in South Dallas,” stated Auntjuan Wiley with AIDS Walk South Dallas.

Recently, Myers-Hill used to be beaming with satisfaction all the way through one in all his remaining public occasions. On March 15, the City of Dallas renamed Kimble Park to the Irene HJ. Trigg-Myers Prosperity Park, after his overdue mom.

Abounding Prosperity’s workforce stated its workplaces can be closed till additional understand. Friends stated they’re dedicated to proceeding the provider paintings Myers-Hill used to be so .

“There’s a spirit of the work that still remains. Those who are in need of care, and protection, and service and leadership will still get that,” stated pastor Will Horn.