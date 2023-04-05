Cam Smith NFL Draft 2023 scouting report: Prospect profile, NFL Combine results, pro comparison, more

South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith is likely one of the best potentialities, irrespective of place, as we sit up for the 2023 NFL Draft. A four-star recruit from Westwood High School in South Carolina, Smith stayed house to celebrity for the Gamecocks. Over the previous 3 seasons — he redshirted in 2019 — Smith made existence tough for SEC broad receivers because of his physicality and ball abilities, obvious via his 23 passes defensed and 6 interceptions in his occupation.

Below is a complete draft profile for Smith, together with his scouting file, prospect rating, pro comparability, mix effects, school and highschool accolades and general NFL outlook.

Note: This profile shall be up to date as more information turns into to be had.

About

Age: 22

22 Hometown : Blythewood, South Carolina

: Blythewood, South Carolina Interesting truth: Allowed more than one catches in simply two of eleven video games in 2021

Position: No. 4 CB | Overall: No. 19 | Rating: 90.23 (All-Pro)

CBS Sports mock drafts

Ryan Wilson: N/A

N/A Chris Trapasso: Jets (No. 13)

Jets (No. 13) Josh Edwards: Jaguars (No. 24)

Jaguars (No. 24) Pete Prisco: N/A

N/A Will Brinson: N/A

N/A Kyle Stackpole: N/A

Expected draft place (via Grinding the Mocks): 34.5 (CB5)

NFL mix measurements/effects

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 180 lbs | Arms: 31 5/8″ | Hands: 9 1/8″

40-yard sprint: 4.49 seconds (unofficial pro day time)

4.49 seconds (unofficial pro day time) Broad soar: 11-feet, 2 inches

11-feet, 2 inches Vertical soar: 38 inches

NFL comparability

Scouting file

Cam Smith is a noticeably competitive, sticky, ball-magnet out of doors nook. He’s no longer an otherworldly athlete however is masses surprising to stay with maximum WRs within the NFL. There’s lot to love about his ball abilities and general consciousness on the catch level. He has dimension and duration, and performs with an average streak as a tackler, which is helping him get to the soccer more continuously than others but additionally ends up in more ignored tackles. His 2021 movie used to be more disruptive than 2022, however groups stopped focused on him as continuously. Speed appears to be like just right, however may not be his area of expertise. He’s best possible in a face-to-face press guy position within the NFL, the place his emphatic nature can actually shine. CB1 kind however no longer a actually elite, monstrous prospect.

Strengths

Found the soccer in protection awesomely in his occupation

Sticky mirroring abilities

Nasty demeanor of a real No. 1 cornerback

Weaknesses

2021 used to be higher than 2022

Missed tackles on movie

Not an incredible athlete

College stats



College Accolades

Honors

2021: Second-team All-SEC (Associated Press, PFF)

Notable statistics

2021: Ninth in FBS in passes defended in line with recreation (1.3)

High college: Westwood (Blythewood, South Carolina)

Class: 2019

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9366)

National: 150 | CB: 19 | South Carolina: 2

High college accolades: All-American Bowl variety, Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas variety

Check out Cam Smith’s complete 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.