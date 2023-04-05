Cam Smith NFL Draft 2023 scouting report: Prospect profile, NFL Combine results, pro comparison, more

South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith is likely one of the best potentialities, irrespective of place, as we sit up for the 2023 NFL Draft. A four-star recruit from Westwood High School in South Carolina, Smith stayed house to celebrity for the Gamecocks. Over the previous 3 seasons — he redshirted in 2019 — Smith made existence tough for SEC broad receivers because of his physicality and ball abilities, obvious via his 23 passes defensed and 6 interceptions in his occupation.
Below is a complete draft profile for Smith, together with his scouting file, prospect rating, pro comparability, mix effects, school and highschool accolades and general NFL outlook.
Note: This profile shall be up to date as more information turns into to be had.
About
- Age: 22
- Hometown: Blythewood, South Carolina
- Interesting truth: Allowed more than one catches in simply two of eleven video games in 2021
Position: No. 4 CB | Overall: No. 19 | Rating: 90.23 (All-Pro)
NFL mix measurements/effects
Height: 6-1 | Weight: 180 lbs | Arms: 31 5/8″ | Hands: 9 1/8″
- 40-yard sprint: 4.49 seconds (unofficial pro day time)
- Broad soar: 11-feet, 2 inches
- Vertical soar: 38 inches
NFL comparability
Scouting file
Cam Smith is a noticeably competitive, sticky, ball-magnet out of doors nook. He’s no longer an otherworldly athlete however is masses surprising to stay with maximum WRs within the NFL. There’s lot to love about his ball abilities and general consciousness on the catch level. He has dimension and duration, and performs with an average streak as a tackler, which is helping him get to the soccer more continuously than others but additionally ends up in more ignored tackles. His 2021 movie used to be more disruptive than 2022, however groups stopped focused on him as continuously. Speed appears to be like just right, however may not be his area of expertise. He’s best possible in a face-to-face press guy position within the NFL, the place his emphatic nature can actually shine. CB1 kind however no longer a actually elite, monstrous prospect.
Strengths
- Found the soccer in protection awesomely in his occupation
- Sticky mirroring abilities
- Nasty demeanor of a real No. 1 cornerback
Weaknesses
- 2021 used to be higher than 2022
- Missed tackles on movie
- Not an incredible athlete
College stats
|2022
|11
|27
|1.0
|5
|1
|2021
|11
|41
|2.5
|14
|3
|2020
|8
|16
|0.0
|4
|2
|2019
|3
|7
|0.0
|0
|0
College Accolades
Honors
- 2021: Second-team All-SEC (Associated Press, PFF)
Notable statistics
- 2021: Ninth in FBS in passes defended in line with recreation (1.3)
High college: Westwood (Blythewood, South Carolina)
Class: 2019
Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9366)
- National: 150 | CB: 19 | South Carolina: 2
High college accolades: All-American Bowl variety, Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas variety
Check out Cam Smith’s complete 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.