Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara pitches shutout win over Twins in less than two hours

The Miami Marlins on Tuesday night passed the Minnesota Twins their first lack of the 2023 season with a 1-0 victory. Central to that result was once Miami ace and reigning National League Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara, who pitched a complete-game shutout in his 2d get started of 2023. His line for the night time:

The 27-year-old Alcantara is a little bit of a throwback hurler in phrases of stamina and his capability to paintings deeply into video games. Last season, he led the majors in innings, total video games (his six total video games had been extra than another crew had in 2022), shutouts, and batters confronted. Based on Tuesday night time’s gem, he is appearing no indicators of letting up.

Speaking of Tuesday night time, it marked his fourth profession shutout, and he wanted simply 100 pitches to reach it. Of the ones 100 pitches, 68 went for moves. He’s additionally the primary pitcher since 2018 to pitch an entire sport inside his crew’s first six video games of the season. Alcantara retired 11 in a row to begin the sport and allowed simply 4 base-runners all night time.

Also of notice is this sport was once finished in less than two hours — 1:57, to be precise, which makes it the shortest of the 2023 season up to now. That, suffice it to mention, does not steadily occur, specifically in recent instances. For example, as Phil Miller notes, the Twins have not performed a sub-two-hour sport since 2010. Largely, that is the results of the brand new pitch clock in MLB, which up to now has helped shave kind of half-hour off the typical sport duration relative to this juncture of the 2022 time table. You get this type of swiftness when the brand new pitch clock groups up with an in-the-zone Alcantara (and a few just right pitching at the Minnesota aspect). Given all that, it kind of feels most probably this would possibly not be the ultimate time that Alcantara does the heavy lifting in a sub-two-hour contest.