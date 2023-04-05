Investigators seeking answers in shooting deaths of three central Florida teens who were found in separate locations

(CNN) Investigators in central Florida are asking the general public for any information associated with the deaths of three teens who were found out with gunshot wounds in separate locations over the weekend.

The deaths are being investigated as a triple murder, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office mentioned in a news free up on Monday. The county is set 90 miles north of Orlando.

“We’re looking for help,” Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods mentioned Tuesday. “We’re looking for help for the families who have lost a loved one, and there are folks out there that know. You’ve got information.”

The first sufferer, a 16-year-old feminine, used to be found shot at the aspect of a highway in the Forest Lakes Park space Thursday night time and later died in a clinic from her important accidents, the sheriff’s workplace mentioned.

The subsequent morning, in a while earlier than 8 a.m., deputies answered to a 2nd file of an individual at the aspect of a highway and found a 17-year-old male who have been fatally shot, government mentioned.

The 3rd sufferer’s frame used to be found out Saturday within a car that have been partly submerged in a frame of water, Woods mentioned. The sheriff’s workplace forensics unit and underwater restoration group searched the scene for added proof, he mentioned. The sufferer’s title may be being withheld at their circle of relatives’s request.

Authorities don’t seem to be conscious of any further sufferers right now, Woods mentioned.

Woods confident the group that “major crimes detectives are working very hard to determine who was the individual that committed these heinous crimes.”

The sheriff additionally advised folks to steer clear of hypothesis and sharing rumors on social media.

“One of the things I want each of you to think of and try to remember when you start to type is that there are family members out there reading it,” he mentioned.

Anyone with information related to the case is inspired to touch the sheriff’s workplace or post a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Marion County.