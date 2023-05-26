Cubs vs. Reds odds, line, prediction, time: 2023 MLB picks, Friday, May 26 best bets from proven model

The Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs Begin Three-Game Series

The Cincinnati Reds (21-29) and the Chicago Cubs (22-27) get started their three-game sequence on Friday afternoon. The Reds simply cut up their four-game sequence in opposition to the St. Louis Cardinals, falling 2-1 on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Cubs had their two-game win streak stopped on Thursday as they misplaced to the New York Mets 10-1.

Hunter Greene (0-4, 4.68 ERA) is pitching for Cincinnati. Justin Steele (6-1, 2.20 ERA) will get the nod for Chicago. The first pitch is scheduled for two:20 p.m. ET. Chicago is the favourite at the cash line (-165) in the most recent Reds vs. Cubs odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/underneath for general runs scored is 7.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates each MLB recreation 10,000 instances. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line alternatives (+357) over the last two seasons.

Reds vs. Cubs Betting Lines and Trends

Reds vs. Cubs cash line: Cubs -170, Reds +143

Reds vs. Cubs run line: Cubs -1.5 (+135)

Reds vs. Cubs over/underneath: 7 runs

CIN: Over is 8-1 in Reds’ ultimate 9 all the way through Game 1 of a chain

CHC: Cubs are 18-3 of their ultimate 21 Friday video games

Featured Game: Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds

Why You Should Back the Cubs

(*26*) baseman Nico Hoerner has been a cast hitter this season. The 26-year-old is lately main the staff in batting moderate (.295), RBI (24), and hits (52). In the May 24 contest in opposition to the New York Mets, Hoerner went 1-for-4 with a solo homer and two runs scored. Third baseman Patrick Wisdom supplies Chicago with a formidable slugger within the lineup. Wisdom owns nice bat keep watch over and excels at being a stout run-producer. The 31-year-old is tied for tenth within the MLB in house runs (12) in conjunction with 23 RBI. In the April 4 matchup in opposition to the Cincinnati Reds, he went 3-for-5 with two doubles and 3 RBI.

Why You Should Back the Reds

(*26*) baseman Jonathan India is a smart two-way playmaker for the Reds. India has just right pitch reputation abilities and owns protected arms. The Florida product leads the staff in batting moderate (.289), OBP (.379), and hits (54). He has recorded no less than two hits in two of his ultimate 4 outings. On May 24 as opposed to the St. Louis Cardinals, he went 2-for-4 with two base hits and two runs scored. Right fielder Jake Fraley has been a cast defender with just right vary and arm energy. Fraley makes sound touch to all portions of the sphere with run-producing skill. The 28-year-old is first at the staff in RBI (33) in conjunction with 5 house runs and a batting moderate of .263. On May 19 in opposition to the New York Yankees, he was once 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI.

How to Make Reds vs. Cubs Picks

