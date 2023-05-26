Support for nine-game SEC football schedule dwindling with Alabama mulling vote for eight-game format

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) is ready to finalize its football scheduling format for 2024 and past within the upcoming week all through the league’s annual spring conferences in Miramar Beach, Florida. An crucial subject of dialogue can be whether or not the league strikes to a nine-game schedule after Texas and Oklahoma have been added to the convention. The finalists are a nine-game format that might function 3 everlasting competitors and 6 rotating fighters or an eight-game format that is composed of 1 everlasting rival and 7 rotating video games.

According to Brandon Marcello of 247Sports, Alabama Coach Nick Saban is among the number one opposing voices to the nine-game type. In 2012, Saban voiced strengthen for including video games to the SEC schedule when Texas A&M and Missouri joined the league. He famous that once the league’s measurement will increase by means of 15 %, it’s crucial to play extra video games to decide the most efficient workforce within the league. Saban, on the other hand, gave the impression annoyed in March when he realized of the 3 everlasting fighters proposed for the Crimson Tide.

While each proposed codecs would permit groups to stand every opponent within the convention each and every different 12 months, Saban needs that each and every participant within the league will get a possibility to play towards each and every workforce within the convention. According to Marcello, Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi State, and South Carolina hostile the nine-game type, whilst Auburn, Tennessee, and Ole Miss stay unsure about their votes. Vanderbilt has now not known which proposal it favors.

There are drawbacks to each codecs. The eight-game type would get rid of a present everlasting opponent, most likely jeopardizing rivalries like Auburn-Georgia and Tennessee-Alabama. The nine-game type would maintain maximum rivalries, however it would lead to a vital distinction in workforce energy of schedule.

The expanded College Football Playoff involving 12 groups may be an element to believe. The trail to incomes a type of spots has significantly modified for the reason that four-team type was once introduced in 2012. Marcello notes that 12 of the soon-to-be 16 convention groups have 4 non-conference video games scheduled for 2024, and 9 are booked out till 2026.