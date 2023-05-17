Crash on SB I-95 causing heavy delays on express lanes near 103rd Street – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Crash on SB I-95 causing heavy delays on express lanes near 103rd Street

A crash that passed off on the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 has brought about vital visitors delays on the freeway’s express lanes in Northwest Miami-Dade, Florida. The incident happened near 103rd Street, and fireplace rescue crews had been on the scene on Wednesday morning the place a collision blocked the left lane, causing sluggish transferring visitors that may be observed the entire long ago in opposition to the Golden Glades.

Drivers who widespread the express lanes on South I-95 are being steered to hunt alternative ways as visitors is only getting through, and the appropriate lane may be partly blocked. Morning commuters would possibly need to imagine US-441 as an appropriate choice to steer clear of the congestion.

This subject material is the valuables of Sunbeam Television Corp. and is topic to copyright rules. Redistribution, broadcasting, publishing, or rewriting of this subject material is unlawful with out express permission from the landlord.

