Ford recalls 310,000 trucks to fix problem with driver’s front air bag

DETROIT — Ford is recalling greater than 310,000 trucks within the U.S. for the reason that motive force’s front air bag would possibly not inflate in a crash.

The recall covers sure F-250, F-350, F-450, and F-550 Super Duty trucks from the 2016 fashion yr.

The corporate says mud can collect in a cable within the steerage wheel, interrupting {the electrical} connection. Ford says it is not conscious about any crashes or accidents brought about via the problem.

Dealers will substitute the steerage wheel wiring meeting without charge to house owners, who will probably be notified beginning July 5.

Owners would possibly pay attention popping or clicking noises within the steerage wheel, or steerage wheel switches and the horn may no longer paintings. They may additionally see an air bag caution gentle notifying them of the problem.

