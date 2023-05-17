Alligator spotted in waves at Alabama’s Dauphin Beach





“It didn’t hiss, charge or open its mouth at all,” a beachgoer reported. And it wasn’t a shark they have been relating to, however an alligator. Though it isn’t unusual to identify alligators in the waters of Alabama, one used to be observed doing one thing surprising–driving the waves. The reptile used to be spotted on May seventh through Matt Harvill, a 27-year-old Mobile resident, whilst at the seaside taking being pregnant announcement pictures together with his female friend. Harvill described the alligator as “kind of spectating and seeing what was going on.” The creature’s presence stuck the eye of different beachgoers, who took pictures and movies. Harvill posted his pictures on Facebook, receiving over 3,000 stocks.