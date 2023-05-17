Lakers-Nuggets Game 1: Clock malfunction forces shot clocks to be moved to corners of court

The Nuggets hosted their first Western Conference finals sport since 2009, however forward of their Game 1 matchup towards the Lakers, they encountered a topic. One of the sport and shot clocks above one of the backboards malfunctioned, so the sport had to get started with shot clocks positioned within the corners as a substitute. According to the ESPN broadcast, the malfunction was once handiest affecting one of the clocks, and it brought about the quantity 4 to seem like a lowercase “h” and the quantity two to seem like the quantity 9. Although the problem was once one thing each groups had to take care of, it didn’t appear to trouble the Nuggets, as they ruled the primary quarter and went forward with a 37-25 lead, thank you to Nikola Jokic’s very good efficiency of 8 issues, 12 rebounds, and 5 assists. Neither group dedicated a shot clock violation within the opening length, however there was once a ownership early the place LeBron James appeared overdue within the shot clock prior to a foul omit.

Although malfunctioning shot clocks aren’t unheard of, it was once a ordinary last-minute adjustment for each groups forward of their extremely expected collection opener.