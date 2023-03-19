Courtney Love calls out Rock Hall of Fame for sexism

Only about 8% of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees are girls.

WASHINGTON — Courtney Love is looking out the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for a historical past of misogyny and an absence of girls amongst its inductees.

In a Friday op-ed published in the Guardian titled "Why are women so marginalised by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame?", the previous Hole singer and guitarist writes of coming into tune "to write great songs and have fun."

But, she stated, “what no magazine or album could teach me or prepare me for was how exceptional you have to be, as a woman and an artist, to keep your head above water in the music business.”

Love issues out a historical past of girls lost sight of by way of the Hall of Fame, together with Big Mama Thornton, who prepared the ground for Elvis however continues to be no longer an inductee herself.

- Advertisement - “When the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame started in 1983, you would have thought they might want to begin with Sister Rosetta, with those first chords that chimed the songbook we were now all singing from. The initial inductees were Chuck Berry, James Brown, Ray Charles, Little Richard, Sam Cooke, Fats Domino, the Everly Brothers, Buddy Holly, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis Presley; not a woman in sight.”

Love pointed to this 12 months’s record of nominees, which includes more women than ever, together with Kate Bush, Cyndi Lauper, Missy Elliot and extra. But, she famous, even for a powerhouse artist like Bush — whose “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” made a resurgence in 2022 after a function on “Stranger Things” — it is her fourth time at the poll. Her first nomination used to be in 2018, in spite of turning into eligible in 2004, and she or he nonetheless has no longer been inducted.

“Never mind that she was the first woman in pop history to have written every track on a million-selling debut,” Love wrote.

Love criticized the Rock Hall of Fame’s nominating board, which incorporates 22 males and best 9 girls. Voters, made up of musicians and business bigwigs, are 90% male, in keeping with music historian Evelyn McDonnell.

“The Rock Hall’s canon-making doesn’t just reek of sexist gatekeeping, but also purposeful ignorance and hostility,” she added.

The Hall of Fame is also a “boomer tomb,” Love wrote, however being inducted can impact an artist’s price ticket gross sales and be offering life-changing alternatives. But maximum of all, the Rock Hall “is a bulwark against erasure, which every female artist faces whether they long for the honour or want to spit on it,” Love wrote.

Sharing the object on Instagram Friday, Love wrote that the Rock Hall may “GO TO HELL IN A HANDBAG.”

Love’s essay follows an Instagram post last week, which she captioned “So over these ole boys” based on a tweet from creator Jessica Hopper pointing out that best 8.48% of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees were feminine, including “#fixtherockandrollhalloffame.”

In reaction to the essay, Chrissie Hynde, frontwoman for The Pretenders and a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee in 2005, weighed in at the matter and did not pull punches.

“I don’t even wanna be associated with it. It’s just more establishment backslapping. I got in a band so I didn’t have to be part of all that,” Hynde wrote.

She did not need to go back to the U.S. for the rite however did so for her oldsters.

“It’s absolutely nothing to do with rock ‘n’ roll and anyone who thinks it is is a fool,” she added.

If someone needs my place within the rock ‘n’ roll Hall of Fame they’re welcome to it. I don’t even wanna be related… Posted by way of Chrissie Hynde on Friday, March 17, 2023