Sharks goaltender James Reimer REFUSES to wear Pride Night jersey and will sit out pregame warmups

San Jose Sharks goalie James Reimer may not participate in pregame warmups Saturday night time, pronouncing the group’s resolution to wear Pride-themed jerseys in beef up of the LGBTQ group runs counter to his non secular ideals.

Reimer stated in a observation Saturday that he made the verdict according to his Christian ideals, including that he ‘all the time strived to deal with everybody with recognize’ and that individuals of the LGBTQ group must be welcome in hockey.

‘Under the umbrella of the NHL’s Hockey is for Everyone initiative, the San Jose Sharks have selected to wear jerseys in beef up of the LGBTQIA+ group this night,’ Reimer stated.

‘For all 13 years of my NHL occupation, I’ve been a Christian – now not simply in identify, however in how I make a selection to are living my lifestyles day-to-day. I’ve a private religion in Jesus Christ who died at the go for my sins and, in reaction, asks me to love everybody and apply Him.

‘I haven’t any hate in my middle for someone, and I’ve all the time strived to deal with everybody that I come upon with recognize and kindness. In this explicit example, I’m opting for now not to endorse one thing this is counter to my non-public convictions which might be according to the Bible, the absolute best authority in my lifestyles.

‘I strongly imagine that each particular person has worth and value, and the LGBTQIA+ group, like several others, must be welcomed in all facets of the sport of hockey.’

Reimer is the second one NHL participant this season to refuse to participate in warmups with Pride-themed jerseys, with Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov declining to in January. Reimer used to be now not slated to get started in Saturday night time’s house sport towards the New York Islanders, which is Pride night time.

Additionally, the New York Rangers opted now not to wear Pride jerseys or use Pride stick tape as a part of their night time in January regardless of up to now promoting that plan.

The Sharks stated in a observation that they’re proud to host Pride Night, pronouncing the development reinforces the group’s dedication to inclusiveness.

‘As we recommend those requirements, we additionally recognize and settle for the rights of people to specific themselves, together with how or whether or not they make a selection to specific their ideals, irrespective of the reason or matter,’ the group stated in a observation.

‘As a company, we will now not waver in our beef up of the LGBTQIA+ group and proceed to inspire others to have interaction in lively allyship.’

The You Can Play Project, which goes to advertise inclusiveness in sports activities, stated the group used to be dissatisfied in Reimer’s movements.

‘Religion and recognize aren’t in warfare with each and every different, and we’re for sure dissatisfied when faith is used as a reason why to now not beef up our group,’ the group stated.

‘Wearing satisfaction jerseys, like several birthday celebration jersey worn, isn’t in regards to the non-public emotions of an athlete; fairly the communique from the group {that a} group is welcome within the area and the game.’