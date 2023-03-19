Sonali Kulkarni apologizes after her “Girls are lazy” comment draws flak online : Bollywood News

Earlier within the weekactress Sonali Kulkarniwhile talking at an eventdrew flak after her speech the place she mentioned“Women are lazy” went onto give examples of howaccording to herthey want a husbor boyfriend who will fulfil their needs. She mentioned“In India a lot of women are just lazy. They want a boyfriend or husbandwho has a very good jobowns a househas assurance of getting regular increments. Butin the middle of thiswomen forget to make a stfor themselves. Women don’t know what will they do.”

Sonali Kulkarni apologizes after her “Girls are lazy” comment draws flak online

She added“I urge everyone to bring up such women in your houses that are able to can earn for themselves. Who can say that yeswe want a new fridge in the house; you pay for half of itI will pay the other half.”

While explaining her standKulkarni gave an instance. “I have a friend. I won’t go into details but she was scouting a guy for marriage. She said she won’t like to marry someone who earns under Rs 50 thousand. And it would be better if he stayed alone; who wants the fuss about in-laws? And he should have a four-wheeler. I asked her‘Have you come to a mall? Do you want a human or an offer?’ It is so humiliating.”

The social media has been divided on Kulkarni’s statements. While there are some who’ve hailed her for her standthere are others who’ve been extremely angry. Looking on the reaction to the rising controversyKulkarni has now presented a explanation an apology over the similar has mentioned that she has learnt so much from this incident.

In an in depth remark on her respectable web pageKulkarni mentioned that she is crushed by way of the comments her feedback have were given. She mentioned“Being a woman myselfmy intention was not to hurt other women. In factI have extensively expressed myself time again in support of us what is it being a woman. I’m grateful to all of you for reaching out to me personally to appreciate or to criticize. Hope we will be able to have more open exchange of thoughts.”

Kulkarni added“Having said thatif unknowinglyI may have caused painI want to apologize from the bottom of my heart. I do not thrive upon headlines neither do I want to be the centre of sensational situations. I’m a diehard optimist I strongly believe that life indeed is beautiful. Thanks for your patience support. I have learned a lot from this incident.”

