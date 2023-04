Watch CBS News



- Advertisement - When Kris Tompkins gave up her job as CEO of the Patagonia clothing company 30 years ago, she never imagined her life would become the subject of a film by Oscar-winning documentarians. But thanks to historic land donations by her and her husband, North Face founder Doug Tompkins, now she is. Ben Tracy reports. - Advertisement - - Advertisement - Be the first to know Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting. Not Now

Turn On