Raj Kundra’s lawyer requests court to fast-track trials against the businessman : Bollywood News

Readers would remember that a couple of 12 months in the pastRaj Kundra used to be stuck in a big controversy after the industry mogul used to be accused of selling distributing pornographic content material. A chargesheet against the entrepreneur used to be filed via the Mumbai Crime cellular closing yearafter whichKundra used to be taken into custody. With the trial against the entrepreneur nonetheless continuinghis recommend Prashant Patil has submitted a request to the Mumbai court to fast-track the upcoming trials against the entrepreneur.

Raj Kundra’s lawyer requests court to fast-track trials against the businessman

In a observation given via Prashant Patiladvocate of Raj Kundrahe has accused the prosecution of suspending the path. The observation reads“My client Mr/. Raj Kundra is a Victim of false prosecution. Years have passed by in anticipation of the trial to beginbutit’s looks likein spite of consistent efforts to expedite the trial court processthe prosecution is more interested in delaying the trial.”

Further the observation additionally accuses a definite segment of media to bounce the gun with out investigating the details. It persevered“Without having compete knowledge of truthcertain “trigger happy “segment of media pounced on my client have already pronounced a “verdict “without verifying the facts truth of the story.”

He has additionally asserted in the observation that no any proof used to be discovered against Kundra that the latter’s basic rights had been infringed. “The truth isconsidering the entire charge sheet to be true for the sake of argumentsthere is absolutely no evidence against my client Mr Raj Kundra,” added the observation

“The fundamental right of my client is getting infringed when he is denied his right to face a fair expeditious trial. We have complete Faith in the Honourable Judiciary that is the reason why we have moved an application before the Honourable Court to conduct the Judicial Proceedings on day to day basis. If my client is found Guilty of the allegations levied against himhe may be convicted by the Honourable Court. Butif my client is innocentthenhe deserves to be acquitted from the fake allegations expeditiously. Justice delayed is Justice denied. Hoping for expeditious outcome of the matter by following due process of Law,” concluded the lawyer’s plea.

