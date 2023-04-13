Thursday, April 13, 2023
type here...
Oklahoma

Mary Quant, designer who epitomized Swinging 60s, dies at 93

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Mary Quant, designer who epitomized Swinging 60s, dies at 93

Mary Quant, the designer whose models epitomized the Swinging 60s, has died at the age of 93

LONDON — Mary Quant, the designer whose models epitomized the Swinging 60s, has died at the age of 93.

Quant’s circle of relatives mentioned she died “peacefully at home” in Surrey, southern England, on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

The circle of relatives referred to as her “one of the most internationally recognized fashion designers of the 20th Century and an outstanding innovator of the Swinging Sixties.”

Quant helped popularize the miniskirt — some credit her with inventing it — and the cutting edge tights that went in conjunction with it, growing attire and equipment that have been an integral a part of the glance. She created mix-and-match, easy clothes that had a component of caprice. Some when compared her affect at the model international to the Beatles’ affect on pop tune.

- Advertisement -

post credit to Source link

Previous article
TEXRail service affected in Fort Worth due to derailed train
Next article
Conservationist responsible for new parkland now the subject of feature film documentary

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks