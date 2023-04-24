Colorado players in transfer portal: Wave of Buffaloes exploring exit after Deion Sanders’ spring game debut

Wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig from Colorado is one of six players who’ve entered the transfer portal for the reason that Buffaloes spring game on Saturday. The announcement of his transfer to go into the portal as a junior participant was once made on Sunday night time. Lemonious-Craig performed an excellent game on Saturday, catching 3 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns all the way through the primary spring game beneath trainer Deion Sanders. One of those catches was once a 98-yard ranking from transfer quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

In a Twitter post, Lemonious-Craig wrote, “I am writing to express my heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to the entire University of Colorado community for the incredible opportunity I have had attending this esteemed institution in Boulder, Colorado. During the course of my time at the University of Colorado, I have been fortunate to cross paths with many remarkable individuals who have played a significant role in my journey.”

The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder from Inglewood, California, was once the Buffaloes second-leading receiver ultimate season with 23 catches for 359 yards and 3 touchdowns. He was once named the offensive participant of the game after catching 8 passes for 119 yards and a landing in Colorado’s 20-13 win over California. As a redshirt freshman in 2021, he stuck 10 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns in 9 video games. He noticed motion in 3 video games as a real freshman in 2020, which preserved his redshirt. Lemonious-Craig was once a three-star prospect in the Class of 2020.

Additionally, fellow large receiver Jordyn Tyson has additionally introduced that he’s going to be getting into the transfer portal. Tyson completed ultimate season as the highest receiver at the roster with 470 yards on 22 receptions after becoming a member of this system from Allen (Texas) High School. Safety Tyrin Taylor, who had 26 tackles and one interception ultimate season, additionally introduced his intent to depart Boulder. Offensive lineman Jackson Anderson, large receiver Chase Sowell and linebacker Shakaun Bowser are the 4 different players on the lookout for new methods. Players have till Saturday to go into their names into the portal.