2023 MLB odds, lines, bets, picks for Monday, April 24 by proven model: This three-way parlay pays over 6-1





On Monday, the Tampa Bay Rays will host the Houston Astros at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Rays, who lately have the most efficient report in baseball at 19-3, will face off in opposition to the reigning World (*24*) champions. Tampa Bay began off the season robust, successful their first 13 video games, and feature since received 5 in a row. The Astros, then again, have a report of 12-10 and are coming off a three-game sweep of the Braves in Atlanta.

According to the newest MLB odds from Caesars Sportsbook, the Rays are the -155 favourite whilst the Astros are the +130 underdog for the 6:40 p.m. ET get started. The over/beneath for runs scored is ready at 8.5. This recreation is certainly one of 11 at the MLB time table for Monday. Additionally, the AL West-leading Rangers will discuss with Cincinnati (+105) at 6:40 p.m. ET, and the Yankees and Twins (-160) will get started a sequence in Minneapolis at 7:40 p.m. ET.

The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated each MLB recreation 10,000 instances, and has long past 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the previous two seasons. It is lately on a 26-21 run relationship again to the top of closing season. On Friday, the type has locked in 3 assured MLB best possible bets for video games that start at 6:10 p.m. ET or later.

After simulating each recreation on Monday 10,000 instances, the type is prime at the Orioles (+105) to overcome the Red Sox in a 6:35 p.m. ET first pitch. Currently, the Orioles have a report of 14-7, having received six immediately video games, striking them in 2nd position within the AL East. Meanwhile, the Red Sox (12-11) are available in closing position within the department. Orioles starter Dean Kremer is coming off his best possible get started of the yr and can sq. off in opposition to Red Sox lefty Chris Sale (1-1, 8.00), who has struggled this season.

The type has additionally locked in two different best possible bets for Monday, together with a play on a good larger American League underdog.








