Don Lemon fired by CNN

Lemon stated he is “stunned” and realized the news from his agent.

CNN anchor Don Lemon tweeted that he is been terminated from the community.

CNN tweeted that the community and Lemon “have parted ways.”

“Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years,” CNN stated in a remark. “We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.”

The news got here hours after Lemon co-hosted “CNN This Morning” along Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins.

Lemon wrote on Twitter, “At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play.”

CNN CEO Chris Licht instructed staff the community is “committed” to the “success” of “CNN This Morning.”

This is a creating tale. Please test again for updates.