City of St. Pete Beach hosts Land and Gulf Safety event on Thursday

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — The City of St. Pete Beach is having a Land and Gulf Safety event on Thursday, March 16.

It’ll be from 10 a.m to twelve p.m. on the St. Pete Beach Access positioned at 4700 Gulf Boulevard.

It’s a chance for folks to be informed about essential protection practices each on land and within the water.

The event will supply essential water protection guidelines, registration without spending a dime swim classes, and a loose lifestyles jacket giveaway whilst provides.

Leaders will even unveil a brand new pedestrian protection marketing campaign.

The marketing campaign will focal point on selling pedestrian protection in St. Pete Beach and encouraging citizens and guests to remember of their atmosphere whilst strolling or cycling.

The citizen-led initiative used to be began to extend consciousness round jaywalking alongside Gulf Boulevard.

It’s a hectic five-lane roadway utilized by drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians.