Houston vs. Northern Kentucky: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who’s Playing

Northern Kentucky @ Houston

Regular Season Records: Northern Kentucky 22-12; Houston 31-3

What to Know

The Northern Kentucky Norse and the #2 Houston Cougars are set to conflict at 9:20 p.m. ET March 16 at Legacy Arena within the first spherical of the NCAA Tournament. The Norse must nonetheless be driving prime after a victory, whilst Houston might be having a look to get again within the win column.

The Cleveland State Vikings most often have the entire solutions at house, however remaining week NKU proved too tricky a problem. NKU got here out on best in a nail-biter towards Cleveland State, sneaking previous 63-61. Kudos to the oddsmakers for correctly forecasting each the winner and the shut margin. NKU’s good fortune was once spearheaded by means of the efforts of guard Sam Vinson, who had 16 issues as well as to 5 forums, and guard Marques Warrick, who had 18 issues along side six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Cougars got here up brief towards the Memphis Tigers on Sunday, falling 75-65. Guard Terrance Arceneaux had a beautiful forgettable game, completing with handiest 9 issues on 3-for-10 taking pictures in his 35 mins at the court docket.

Two defensive stats to keep watch over: The Norse come into the matchup boasting the twenty eighth fewest issues allowed in line with game in school basketball at 63.6. As for Houston, they’ve been maintaining their combatants to a box purpose share of 36.40%, which puts them first in school basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9:20 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9:20 p.m. ET Where: Legacy Arena — Birmingham, Alabama

Legacy Arena — Birmingham, Alabama TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the primary time those groups have performed each and every different throughout the remaining 8 years.